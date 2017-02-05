Akhilesh clinging to whatever support he gets: Modi mocks SP-Cong tie-up

Aligarh: Mocking at opposition parties for joining hands fearing that BJP will get a majority in Rajya Sabha after the UP polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the SP-Congress alliance saying the BJP "storm" has forced Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, "even a pole", to retain power.

Addressing an election rally in Aligarh, he also launched a scathing attack on the SP government for "doing nothing" for development in the state, as he used his signature style of coining acronyms to assert that BJP will bring "Vikas" – 'Vidyut' (electricity), 'Kanoon' (law and order) and 'Sadak' (roads), if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the safety of women in the state, Modi said, “If, for once you oust politicians who shelter gundas (goons), the safety of women will be ensured automatically”.

Maintaining that he had come to Aligarh in 2014 as the PM candidate, Modi said "not even half this ground was filled then. But today there is a 'kesariya sagar' (saffron sea) before me.

"And when the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything ...even a pole...but this time BJP 'aandhi' (storm) is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off... The people of UP want change and justice."

Attacking the opposition, Modi said "we are working to save money by adopting strict measures. Will they not be angry with me and will not come together to defeat Modi...They feel that if they remain alone, Modi will get majority in the Rajya Sabha and make such rules that thieves, looters and the corrupt will not get any help. This is their fear."

"I am tightening the screws to teach those supporting black money a lesson," he said. Attacking the SP government, Modi said "past governments in UP worked in such a manner that it led to the closure of famous Aligarh lock industry as they could not provide enough electricity."

He castigated the state government for "doing nothing for development" and accused it of neither checking corruption, casteism and nepotism, nor clearing the cane farmers' dues.

"But we are working day and night to ensure that every corner of India has electricity. We are making good progress. I am confident that electricity will reach every factory and household very soon," he said.