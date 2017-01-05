Nation, Politics

Opinion poll: BJP is all set to gain in Uttar Pradesh

AGENCIES
Published Jan 5, 2017, 6:27 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 6:48 am IST
SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: If the opinion poll predictions are anything to go by, looks like the 14-year-old exile of BJP in UP, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to in his speech, is about to end.

According to the opinion poll done by Axis-My-India for a national channel, the BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging between 206-216 seats in UP. This is about 30 seats more than the number of seats the BJP was projected to bag in the first UP opinion poll done by Axis My India in October. The five Assembly elections are the first major test after demonetisation.

Also, SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats. Despite the problems in the party in the last three months the SP’s graph seems to have risen while the BSP has slipped from second to third place.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni gives up ODI, T20 captaincy, tributes pour in on social media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 283 ODIs, and 73 T20Is so far. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of the India limited overs team

MS Dhoni had stepped down from Test captaincy in 2014. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dangal becomes Aamir Khan's second film to enter 300-cr club!

Dangal
 

Doctors advise Germans to walk like penguins on ice

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KWK: Jacqueline giggles away as Sidharth flirts impeccably; will Alia get jealous?

Jacqueline and Sidharth will soon be seen in 'Reloaded'. So is this sudden closeness for a reason?
 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chit fund scam: Mamata protecting the corrupt, says BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Accepting new responsibility with heavy heart, says DMK working president Stalin

Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin (Photo: file)

From a ward representative to DMK Working Prez, a steady rise for Stalin

DMK leader MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

TMC goons tried to break into my parents’ house: Babul Supriyo tweets video

TMC goons trying to break open the gate of my apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my mum and dad are staying. What a shame, he tweeted. (Photo: Video grab)

Timing of TMC leader's arrest raises question: Congress

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham