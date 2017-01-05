Nation, Politics

No truce yet, Mulayam returns to Lucknow without meeting EC over SP cycle

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 5, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Meanwhile Akhilesh Yadav fortified his grip in SP by appointing party heads in seven more districts.
Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: As the battle for control over Samajwadi Party continued, party leader Azam Khan on Thursday met UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for a second time, even as party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav returned from Delhi without any fruitful meetings with the EC.

Mulayam held discussions with his close confidante Amar Singh here amid talks that they may approach the Election Commission with letters of support from over 50 per cent of the legislators and office bearers.

While Mulayam's close aides maintained he sought time from the Commission to put forth his stand, the poll panel firmly rejected that any appointment was sought.

Then in the evening, hours after coming to Delhi, Mulayam left for Lucknow with his brother Shivpal without approaching the Commission.

Sources in the poll watchdog said they have not received any document from the SP founder.

"In fact, his side is yet to submit the letter removing Ram Gopal Yadav as National General Secretary," an official claimed.

Seeking to retain the 'Samajwadi Party' name and its election symbol 'cycle', Mulayam and Shivpal had rushed to the national capital this morning to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel, while his chief minister son stayed put at his official residence in Lucknow collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support.

Akhilesh, who has refused to back down so far despite meeting Mulayam after being urged to do so by peace brokers like minister and SP's Muslim face Azam Khan was claimed to have secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs, insiders said, pitching the battle for the contested party symbol ‘cycle’ to a whole new level.

Giving ample indications that he was not in a mood to climbdown, a defiant Akhilesh said earlier in the day, "We are going for polls... Will return again."

Fortifying his grip over Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh also appointed party heads in seven more districts, a day after announcing new chiefs for four districts.

The existing presidents of these district units were sacked with immediate effect to pave the way for new faces.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, election commission, cycle

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

SP war: Mulayam, Shivpal rush to Delhi to meet EC; Akhilesh huddles with MLAs

The EC has asked both factions to show strength of MLAs, MPs and MLCs supporting them through signed affidavits.
05 Jan 2017 1:10 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Woman's stirring poem on Bengaluru mass molestation
 

Sunil Grover's Coffee With D postponed due to incessant threats from the underworld

A still from the film.
 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

Sunil Gavaskar would’ve staged 'dharna' if MS Dhoni had retired

Sunil Gavaskar was not surprised by MS Dhoni's decision to step aside as it was only a matter of time. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP delegation urges Centre to review situation in West Bengal

TMC activists shouting slogans against PM Narendra Modi during a protest rally in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Will stick to my decision to support demonetisation: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

UP polls: BSP releases first list of 100 candidates, gives one-third to Muslims

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi a ‘smooth talker’, says Pawar; mocks PM on note ban

NCP President Sharad Pawar. (Photo: AFP)

MGP withdraws support to BJP-led Goa govt ahead of Assembly polls

State Factories and Broilers minister Dipak Dhavalikar. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham