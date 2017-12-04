search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

RK nagar bypoll: MDMK to support DMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 1:23 am IST
There is also political superstition that the combine with which Vaiko puts its weight behind always finds itself on the losing side.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko announces his support to DMK candidate Maruthu Ganesh in RK Nagar bypolls at his party headquarters, on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 MDMK general secretary Vaiko announces his support to DMK candidate Maruthu Ganesh in RK Nagar bypolls at his party headquarters, on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The MDMK on Sunday bridged its 11-year-long distance with its parent outfit DMK by pledging support for its candidate, N. Marudhu Ganesh, in the prestigious battle to RK Nagar assembly constituency. This may boost Opposition unity ahead of the December 21 by-elections.

This is the first time that the MDMK is extending support to the DMK in an election after it parted ways with Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party ahead of the 2006 Assembly elections. Since then, the parties have maintained a cool distance from each other, but Vaiko and DMK working president MK Stalin had worked to sort out differences and stitch up a political understanding.

“MDMK's high-level committee has unanimously decided to extend its support to the DMK in the by-elections to Dr RK Nagar assembly constituency. MDMK has the responsibility and duty to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian movement and the decision was taken in that context”, MDMK chief Vaiko told reporters after the meeting on Sunday morning.

Though the MDMK neither has a strong base nor vote bank, political observers feel the support would boost the morale of the DMK-led Opposition, which is trying to put up a united front to defeat the ruling AIADMK that is facing its first acid test after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

They said though MDMK’s support may just help the DMK add a few hundred votes in its kitty, the support should be viewed from the prism of Opposition parties ‘ganging up’ against the ruling party. There is also political superstition that the combine with which Vaiko puts its weight behind always finds itself on the losing side.

Already, the Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI (M) have supported the DMK's candidate in the R K Nagar, which is headed for a six-cornered tough contest with actor Vishal also throwing his hat in the ring.

 Stalin immediately welcomed Vaiko's decision and predicted that the fall of the ‘horse-trading regime’ would begin with the DMK's victory in the bypoll. The Opposition Leader had sought the support of all political parties and had in fact met Vaiko informally a week back and broached the topic.

To a question on whether the support to DMK would continue, Vaiko said this can be taken “as a starting point” of the cordial atmosphere between the two parties.

“There is a need to teach a lesson to the AIADMK regime which has lost the trust of the people”, Vaiko said, lashing out at the ruling party for hobnobbing with the BJP.

Tags: vaiko, rk nagar bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McDonald's apologises after woman wearing hijab was denied service by staff

The incident took place at an outlet in London (Photo: Twitter)
 

When Hardik Pandya nearly got arrested in West Indies because of Kieron Pollard

The bond is so strong between the duo that Pandya even terms the big West Indian his 'brother from another mother'. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese man set to become millionaire after finding pig's gallstone

It can remove toxins from the body and is considered a treasure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Wingsuit flyers pull off daredevil stunt, jump into moving plane mid-air

The video footage shows French wingsuit fliers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet leaping off Switzerland's Jungfrau mountain. (Photo: Screengrab/RedBull)
 

Masks on faces! New Delhi smog, pollution trouble Sri Lanka amidst Virat Kohli show

The play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after visiting players, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. (Photo: BCCI)
 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After 10 years, MDMK to support DMK in RK Nagar bypoll

After a high-level party meet here, Vaiko said his party has unanimously decided to support the DMK in the by-election. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Guj polls: CEC holds meeting with parties, Cong demands jammers at strong rooms

Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and around 10 senior officials of the Commission on Saturday, held a meeting with representatives of main political parties to understand their concerns ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat which are scheduled on December 9. (Photo: PTI/ File)

I’ve an app for all your complaints : CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah app

Parivarthana in air? BSY a big hit in North Karnataka

Former CM and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa during the ongoing Parivarthana Yatra of the party at Hungud in Bagalkote on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Laptop purchase: Opposition screams scam, Congress says no

Laptop purchase
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham