Gujarat polls: Congress made one caste fight another, alleges PM Modi

Bharuch/Surendranagar/New Delhi: Resuming his campaign trail in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of seeking to divide the people on caste and religious lines. Apparently referring to the ongoing religion-related overtones in the campaign, Mr Modi asserted that his gods were the 125 crore people of India and that he was serving them.

“The people of Gujarat know what the Congress is up to. It changes colour time and again, creates a wall between brothers, it wants to make urban areas fight with rural areas of the country, the illiterate fight with literates and the poor fight with the rich,” he said.

The PM addressed rallies at Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot and later attended the inaguration ceremony of the Shri Jogiswami SGVP Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will address four more rallies on Monday at Dharampur in Valsad, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra.

Mr Modi said the party made “one caste fight with the other, one religion fight with another”. “They keep you busy in fighting with each other. You may die but the Congress will eat malai (cream),” he said, launching a broadside against the Opposition party apparently for having an alliance with caste leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor ahead of the Gujarat elections. He then said “all these diseases were cured” in Gujarat when BJP came to power.