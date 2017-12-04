search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Gujarat polls: Congress made one caste fight another, alleges PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 4, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Mr Modi said the party made “one caste fight with the other, one religion fight with another”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bharuch/Surendranagar/New Delhi: Resuming his campaign trail in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of seeking to divide the people on caste and religious lines. Apparently referring to the ongoing religion-related overtones in the campaign, Mr Modi asserted that his gods were the 125 crore people of India and that he was serving them.

“The people of Gujarat know what the Congress is up to. It changes colour time and again, creates a wall between brothers, it wants to make urban areas fight with rural areas of the country, the illiterate fight with literates and the poor fight with the rich,” he said.

The PM addressed rallies at Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot and later attended the inaguration ceremony of the Shri Jogiswami SGVP Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will address four more rallies on Monday at Dharampur in Valsad, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra.

Mr Modi said the party made “one caste fight with the other, one religion fight with another”. “They keep you busy in fighting with each other. You may die but the Congress will eat malai (cream),” he said, launching a broadside against the Opposition party apparently for having an alliance with caste leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor ahead of the Gujarat elections. He then said “all these diseases were cured” in Gujarat when BJP came to power.

Tags: gujarat polls, prime minister narendra modi, jignesh mevani, sgvp hospital
Location: India, Gujarat, Bharuch (Broach)


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on crimes against women in Gujarat
Nationalism helped us bring Father Tom, held captive by ISIS, back: Modi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McDonald's apologises after woman wearing hijab was denied service by staff

The incident took place at an outlet in London (Photo: Twitter)
 

When Hardik Pandya nearly got arrested in West Indies because of Kieron Pollard

The bond is so strong between the duo that Pandya even terms the big West Indian his 'brother from another mother'. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Chinese man set to become millionaire after finding pig's gallstone

It can remove toxins from the body and is considered a treasure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Wingsuit flyers pull off daredevil stunt, jump into moving plane mid-air

The video footage shows French wingsuit fliers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet leaping off Switzerland's Jungfrau mountain. (Photo: Screengrab/RedBull)
 

Masks on faces! New Delhi smog, pollution trouble Sri Lanka amidst Virat Kohli show

The play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after visiting players, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. (Photo: BCCI)
 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After 10 years, MDMK to support DMK in RK Nagar bypoll

After a high-level party meet here, Vaiko said his party has unanimously decided to support the DMK in the by-election. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Guj polls: CEC holds meeting with parties, Cong demands jammers at strong rooms

Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and around 10 senior officials of the Commission on Saturday, held a meeting with representatives of main political parties to understand their concerns ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat which are scheduled on December 9. (Photo: PTI/ File)

I’ve an app for all your complaints : CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah app

Parivarthana in air? BSY a big hit in North Karnataka

Former CM and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa during the ongoing Parivarthana Yatra of the party at Hungud in Bagalkote on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Laptop purchase: Opposition screams scam, Congress says no

Laptop purchase
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham