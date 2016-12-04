Nation, Politics

Manmohan Singh 'lacks credibility' for slamming demonetisation: BJP

Earlier in Rajya Sabha, Singh had said the step was a 'monumental management failure'.
Bengaluru: BJP on Sunday hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his criticism of demonetisation, saying he "lacks credibility" for such an attack as he himself headed the most "corrupt regime ever".

"Manmohan Singh attacking this government for fight against black money lacks credibility. He himself in his 10 years' regime, had not only failed in tackling black money, but is seen as heading the (most) corrupt regime ever in this country. He was responsible for accumulation of black money," BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao told reporters here.

Attacking the government over demonetisation in the Rajya Sabha, Singh had on November 24 said the step was "a case of organised loot and legalised plunder" and reflected a "monumental management failure".

Rao said, "I don't value (Singh's criticism) because he is a failed leader, who is attacking a government and a leader who is performing and taking fight against black money to its logical end."

Responding to a question, Rao said the long queues at ATMs and banks besides currency crunch would disappear by December 30.

"That's what Honourable Prime Minister has said. It may take some more time for the economy to become normal," he said.

Rao also said people, including farmers, who have been affected by demonetisation, would be "rewarded" in the next year's budget.

He said: "You will have a new budget in which all the suffering sections will get rewarded..."

