Nation, Politics

‘Behave like didi, not like dada’: JD(U) hits back at Mamata 'gaddar' remark

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2016, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2016, 5:20 pm IST
Nitish had remarked that too much aggression could spoil the perception of people about a leader, in reference to Mamata's remarks.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Patna: The JD(U) on Sunday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at party chief Nitish Kumar for backing the Centre's demonetisation move, and cautioned her against behaving like a 'dada' (bully).

"She looks good in the role of didi...she should not behave like a bully," JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Mamata had made the remark on November 30 at a dharna in Patna.

Criticising the JD(U) for not opposing the demonetisation of high-value currencies despite being wary of the NDA-led Centre, she had said that the people would not spare the 'gaddars' (betrayers), indirectly referring to Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U), a constituent of the ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar, had stayed away from Mamata's dharna on note ban in the Bihar capital while another constituent, RJD, had backed the Trinamool Congress chief's stir.

The local JD(U) leaders had charged the Trinamool Congress with being "a party of scamsters".

Nitish while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi yesterday had remarked that too much aggression could spoil the perception of people (about a leader) in an apparent reference to Mamata's caustic remarks at the Patna dharna.

Tags: jd(u), mamata banerjee, gaddar, nitish kumar

