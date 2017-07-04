Congress has no robust agenda, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi/Patna: The rift in the Opposition deepened on Monday with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar squarely laying the blame on the Congress for “breaking Opposition unity”. He accused the Congress of being merely “reactive”, and not having a substantial and robust agenda of its own to counter the BJP.

“Just talking of unity among Opposition parties is not enough. There must be a narrative — not just in reaction to what the BJP offers, but an alternative narrative,” the CM said. As “a big” party, the Congress needs to take the lead in setting an “alternative narrative” for the next general election, he added. The Congress made light of all implications and impact of Mr Kumar's statement. Maintaining that the Bihar CM was only speaking about presidential polls, the Congress dismissed murmurs of JD(U)’s exit from the 17-party Opposition grouping and added that there was no threat to the Bihar alliance. All “naysayers” will be proven wrong, the party said. “It is a minor static on a closed issue (presidential polls),” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.