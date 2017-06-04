 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took the initiative for the India innings. (Photo: AP) LIVE, Ind vs Pak, CT 2017: Rohit, Kohli, Yuvraj power India to 319-3
 
Will give medical visa, Sartaj Aziz should recommend case: Sushma to Pak man

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Only a letter of recommendation by Pak Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pak national to get a medical visa for India.
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday assured a Pakistani man medical visa for his father provided the case was recommended by the country's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Taking to twitter to present his case, Saeed Ayub said "I sold half of my assets 4 (for) my father's liver transplant from India and now no medical visa for us. Why only common man suffers."

Swaraj, known for extending a helping hand to people who approach her through social media, said, her sympathies are with him. "We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case."

Only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India, the External Affairs Ministry had said recently, a condition reflective of the strained ties between the two neighbours.

