There is 'political confusion' in Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: A 'political confusion' has prevailed in Tamil Nadu and the Congress workers should get their act together and seize this 'opportunity', party Vice- President Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

"Tamil Nadu in my mind is very important. Here you have the DMK, the AIADMK, but overall in Tamil Nadu, my feeling and understanding is that there is a political confusion," he told party functionaries at TNCC headquarters in Chennai.

Gandhi made the remarks a day after sharing the dais with key ally DMK Working President MK Stalin on the occasion of the 94th birthday celebration of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

Party sources quoted Gandhi as saying that this was the opportunity for the Congress, which has been out of power in the state in the past five decades.

"Do you agree with that? There is confusion. Youngsters in Tamil Nadu are not able to clearly see what the future is," he told the gathering, the sources said.

"I think this is an opportunity for the Congress party but only if the party grabs this opportunity," Gandhi said.

He said that he met all the senior leaders on Sunday and told them his views clearly. "I said we are a family, our biggest problem is our family members go and speak to the press instead of speaking inside (the party)," he said.

At a time when the DMK was leaving no stone unturned to take on the ruling AIADMK (Amma) over a slew of issues, he said the most important thing all senior Congress leaders should do was to meet and connect with the people.

Apparently taking a dig at faction ridden state unit, he said, the "party (state unit)" says, however, "wait some time, we are preparing, we are coming... we getting ready to come."

Gandhi said that he will be visiting the state again in one or two months, adding he was ready to come to the districts.

"I want to help you fulfil the dream of a strong Congress party in Tamil Nadu. My doors are open to you anytime. It is very important for me that my relationship and my family's relationship is maintained and becomes strong (in the state)."

He told the workers not to be worried about what the AIADMK, the DMK, and the PMK were doing. "Worry about what the Congress is doing and do your job."

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar and Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy pledged that the party state unit would work together, the sources said.