 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took the initiative for the India innings. (Photo: AP) LIVE, Ind vs Pak, CT 2017: Rohit, Kohli, Yuvraj power India to 319-3
 
Nation, Politics

Open to suggestions: Centre on cattle trade ban notification

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
The minister was asked if representations were being reviewed and if the government was open to considering alternative views on the issue.
Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: File /PTI)
 Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: File /PTI)

New Delhi: The government said on Sunday it is open to the suggestions made by various groups on the cattle slaughter notification and was not viewing it as a prestige issue, amid a raging row over the order.

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said the intention behind the notification was not to harm any particular group, influence food habits or affect slaughter business.

“Suggestions that have been submitted will be reviewed. It is not a prestige issue for the government,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in New Delhi on the eve of World Environment Day.

The minister was asked if these representations were being reviewed and if the government was open to considering alternative views on the issue.

The row over eating beef and cattle trade has sparked a nationwide controversy and protests have been held in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the ban as undemocratic and unconstitutional and said her government will not accept it.

On May 30, the Madras high court had stayed for four weeks the enforcement of the contentious notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

The order had come on a petition challenging the bar as inimical to personal liberty, people’s rights to livelihood and an encroachment into matters that are within the domain of the states.

Harsh Vardhan said, “Rules under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, are not to influence food habits, or affect slaughtering business.”

After announcement of the ban under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the environment ministry has received several representations on it asking the government to consider alternative views, he said.

The decision is expected to hit export and trade in meat and leather.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that the ban has nothing to do with state laws on cow slaughter and concerns only with the place of sale.

Protests have been held in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and Hosur. Several activists of a little known Tamil group were detained in Madurai where they had organised a beef-eating contest.

A group of students at IIT-Madras had also held ‘beef- fest’ at the campus on May 28.

The DMK has slammed the E K Palaniswami government for “keeping mum” on the matter when neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka had vehemently opposed the notification.

Tags: ban on sale of cattle, cattle slaughter, world environment day, harsh vardhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Cattle ban: Kerala CM to challenge Centre, calls for all CM meeting

The Union Government does not have the right to issue this order, Vijayan said during a press
31 May 2017 3:07 PM
Members of a Muslim organisation being stopped by city police from burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: DC)

Opposition united by cattle ban, say it’s to divert from failures

Thousands of people involved in cattle and meat trade would loss their livelihood.
31 May 2017 6:11 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh relief to slain army man's kin

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

Maneka Gandhi operated for gallstone at AIIMS

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP befooling Arunachal residents on cow slaughter ban: Congress

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Rahul Gandhi meets Karunanidhi, praises the 'voice of Tamil Nadu'

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M Karunanidhi in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

No compromise on safeguarding nation's security: Centre on NIA raid

Union minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham