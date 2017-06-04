Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao says Rahul Gandhi doesn’t matter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 3:27 am IST
Mr Rama Rao addressed a meeting of MSME Industries at Balanagar.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday hit out at AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and challenged him to win at least four Assembly seats in his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and then talk about winning seats in TS.

Addressing a meeting of MSME Industries at Balanagar in here, Mr Rama Rao said that wherever Mr Gandhi stepped, the state has turned a disaster for the Congress. “It was proven time and again in elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Rahul Gandhi is irrelevant to politics and going by his track record, people have already forgotten him,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao then shot a volley of questions at Mr Gandhi: “Was not the Congress ruling the country when Telangana was forcefully merged with Andhra Pradesh in 1956? Was not the Congress ruling the state when students were fired upon and 369 killed in 1969? Was not the Congress directly responsible for the suicide of the many innocent youths of Telangana due to the delay in formation of Telangana State?”

Tags: k.t. rama rao, aicc, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should you buy a budget smartphone with outdated specifications?

Manufacturers should make smartphones that provide an experience so good that the consumer is happily bound to make an upgrade to a better one for elevating the experience instead of saving himself/herself from appalling pocket computers.
 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana TD leaders protest over ‘missing’ Chief Secretary

Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh

TN to soon come out with aerospace and defence policy: CM

Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

EC not allowing us to witness EVM challenge is deplorable: CPI

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah meets BJP, Sangh leaders in Kerala

BJP President Amit Shah at a conference of elected representatives in Kaloor, Cochin, Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | Amit Shah)

'CBI fear' driving officers away, Arvind Kejriwal may hire outsiders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham