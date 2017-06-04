KT Rama Rao says Rahul Gandhi doesn’t matter

Hyderabad: Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday hit out at AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and challenged him to win at least four Assembly seats in his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and then talk about winning seats in TS.

Addressing a meeting of MSME Industries at Balanagar in here, Mr Rama Rao said that wherever Mr Gandhi stepped, the state has turned a disaster for the Congress. “It was proven time and again in elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Rahul Gandhi is irrelevant to politics and going by his track record, people have already forgotten him,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao then shot a volley of questions at Mr Gandhi: “Was not the Congress ruling the country when Telangana was forcefully merged with Andhra Pradesh in 1956? Was not the Congress ruling the state when students were fired upon and 369 killed in 1969? Was not the Congress directly responsible for the suicide of the many innocent youths of Telangana due to the delay in formation of Telangana State?”