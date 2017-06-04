Jagan is no competition, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, spoke exclusively to Deccan Chronicle on corruption, on youngsters wanting to enter politics and much more. Excerpts from the interview.

Are there any specific reasons for TD’s silence on its coming alliance with BJP, in 2019?

It is time to talk about the development of the state, and not alliances. One shouldn’t forget that Narendra Modi has emerged as the most stable leader across the globe. One should appreciate stable leadership, as the entire globe is experiencing a leadership vacuum.

Why is the TD passionate about Narendra Modi?

The PM is promoting the country across the globe and he has established a different image among Non-Congress Prime Ministers. His consistency is driving the country towards development. Our agenda is to follow and promote consistent leadership and development.

What is your take on the comments of some BJP leaders, who have been opposing the BJP-TD alliance?

I leave it to their wisdom. I follow ‘alliance dharma’ and I have instructed my leaders and cadres to maintain silence on the BJP comments. I hope the BJP also will respect the alliance dharma.

It seems there is a growing indiscipline and intolerance among the party leaders and cadres. Being the National leader of a disciplined party, what is your view on the ongoing developments in the party ?

I keep saying that indiscipline can’t be tolerated. I have advised the leaders and cadres that all issues of concern should be brought to my notice. Nobody is supposed to cross the Lakshmana Rekha and if they do, they will be dealt with accordingly, irrespective of their seniority and position in the party.

Have you been successful in controlling the corruption which earlier you alleged was rampant at high level in the YSR reign?

Yes. The question of corruption doesn’t arise here. We know how to handle the people who grew with the help of their father’s corrupt practices. The main issue before the Government is to address the corruption which has expanded its wings in various novel forms, under the direction of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

How would you describe the opposition and its chief Mr Jagan?

Once and for all, he is not a competitor. He is not a stable man and he doesn’t have consistency levels. There is no point in discussing people who don’t even know the spelling of integrity and character.

What about corruption, including bureaucratic corruption, which is being reported through Parishkara Vedika, 1100.

That is what we are doing now. Nobody will be spared. Bureaucratic and political corruption are our priority issues and will be addressed with equal frequency.

What do you say about Ministers and MLAs involved in scams? Minister Ayyanna Patrudu pointed out recently to the Land Records tampering scam in Vizag.

As I said, nobody will be spared. It is not a matter of individuals levelling allegations against somebody. All corruption issues will be dealt with in a tough way from the right platform, at the proper time.

After 36 years, the TD still has the same old leaders. How about encouraging the new generation in the party?

We have created enough space for young and energetic people to serve the people through our party. Emergence of young leaders like Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu didn’t take place in one day. It was three years of hard work and he proved himself on the party dais. Similarly, a few other youngsters like Lokesh, Devineni Avinash and others, who have technological background, values, dynamism and abundant energies are trying to test their mettle. You will see how the young generation in TD excel in 2019.

Several youngsters are craving to enter politics, especially in TD. What are your observations about them?

I suggest to anybody who wishes to enter politics, to not choose politics as a profession. Once you settle down in your life, then think of politics. Then only you will be in service mood. In my case, in the early days of my political career, I have shown a commitment to my family and all along these 25 years, my wife has developed and nurtured the business. Now, we don’t have any financial insecurity. One shouldn’t depend upon politics for livelihood.

What are your observations about Pawn Kalyan, his party Janasena and your political association with Janasena ?

As an individual I respect Pawan Kalyan, and this is not the correct time to speak about our alliance with Janasena.