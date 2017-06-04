Amit Shah can indulge in pipe dream: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday said BJP national president Amit Shah's hope to reap electoral success in Lok Sabha elections in 2019 will remain a pipe dream. Reacting to Shah’s statement that BJP would win majority of the Lok Sabha seats in 2019, CPM state secretary said the same leader had claimed ahead of 2016 Assembly polls that his party would win 70 seats.

Kodiyeri said Shah has come to Kerala with a specific purpose of wooing the minorities. Ironically the BJP leader is carrying the notification of central government imposing serious restrictions on the sale of cattle for slaughter. He alleged that the BJP was making crores of rupees from the corporate in the garb of imposing restrictions. The CPM leader alleged that BJP had collected over Rs 1200 crores from corporates which would be pumped into Kerala.

The Sangh Parivar and BJP were spending crores in the state to create a favourable atmosphere for bettering its electoral prospects. Kodiyeri said the Congress was turning a blind eye to the money being pumped into the state by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits. He also accused the Congress of putting up a weak fight against the Centre’s cattle notification. The CPM state secretary said the state government has convened a special session of Assembly on June 8 to express its strong protest against Centre’s notification. But why are the Congress led state governments silent on the issue ? The state congress leadership owed an answer , he said.