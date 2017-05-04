Nation, Politics

BJP hopes to corner TRS government on farmer woes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 4, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 2:41 am IST
BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23.
BJP national president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23, is sure to talk about farmers’ woes and the “inept” handling of the issue by the TRS government.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 BJP national president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23, is sure to talk about farmers’ woes and the “inept” handling of the issue by the TRS government.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: On expected lines, the problems being faced by farmers in the state have come in handy for the Opposition, especially the BJP, which is trying to make inroads into TS, to attack the government with.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23, is sure to talk about farmers’ woes and the “inept” handling of the issue by the TRS government. He plans to make three trips this year.

Wednesday’s Market Intervention Scheme announcement by the Centre for chillies is being seen as part of the strategy of the BJP — which heads the NDA government — to prepare the ground for Amit Shah’s trip. As per the MIS announcement, the Centre will buy chilli at Rs 5,000 per quintal though farmers have got nearly Rs 10,000 last year.

TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman, during his meeting with Amit Shah recently in New Delhi, apprised him about the farmers’ woes, glut in the market, damage to crops due to hailstorms and ongoing protests in TS and AP.

It is no secret that while the TRS government is smarting due to the overdose of chilli, it is a blessing in disguise for the Opposition, which has been bulldozed by the TRS in all aspects.

Dr Laxman, who addressed the BJP party meet in Mahbubnagar, had said: “Amit Shah plans to meet 8 lakh people, 32,000 booth level committee members. Only those who work will be leaders and stay. Booth should be the home of BJP leaders. Unless we work in tandem, we cannot achieve the goal.”

Tags: amit shah, trs, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP to encroach for growth in Telangana

According to BJP sources, Mr Goud will be fielded from Medak Lok Sabha seat.
03 May 2017 12:45 AM
BJP national president Amit Shah welcomes former Patancheru Congress MLA Nandishwar Goud in the party fold in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders from TS Bandaru Dattatreya and Dr K. Laxman. (Photo: DC)

Chilli row to help Amit Shah raise heat during Telangana tour

Amit Shah will stay put in Telangana from May 23 to May 25 and interact with sections of the people and party leaders.
02 May 2017 1:51 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: Muslim man donates land for construction of cow shelter

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said. (Photo: File)
 

US: Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

iPhone 8 might not launch this year, says report

note from Deutsche Bank analysts obtained by Business Insider suggests that the iPhone 8 may not be ready till as long as early 2018.
 

PCB sends legal notice to BCCI for not honouring MoU

The PCB claims that it has lost between USD 200 and 300 million due to India’s refusal to play the series that Pakistan was supposed to host. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon fate to be decided on June 20

After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Maria Sharapova's first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, her world ranking rose to 262 in the world rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Micromax’s Yu is shutting stores

After Cyanogenmod shut down its operations, the phones stopped receiving software updates, letting its potential customers switch to other Chinese brands for better value. (image: Tech2)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana: AICC begins filling of posts

Digvijay Singh

K Chandrasekhar Rao signals revamp of Telangana police force

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP alleges couple who hosted Amit Shah were forced to join TMC

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)

Stay put or will blow it: Azam Khan threatens to blast guesthouse, triggers probe

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)

Will form new party if Akhilesh doesn't make Mulayam SP chief: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam Yadav (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham