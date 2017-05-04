BJP hopes to corner TRS government on farmer woes

BJP national president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23, is sure to talk about farmers’ woes and the “inept” handling of the issue by the TRS government.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: On expected lines, the problems being faced by farmers in the state have come in handy for the Opposition, especially the BJP, which is trying to make inroads into TS, to attack the government with.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of the state from May 23, is sure to talk about farmers’ woes and the “inept” handling of the issue by the TRS government. He plans to make three trips this year.

Wednesday’s Market Intervention Scheme announcement by the Centre for chillies is being seen as part of the strategy of the BJP — which heads the NDA government — to prepare the ground for Amit Shah’s trip. As per the MIS announcement, the Centre will buy chilli at Rs 5,000 per quintal though farmers have got nearly Rs 10,000 last year.

TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman, during his meeting with Amit Shah recently in New Delhi, apprised him about the farmers’ woes, glut in the market, damage to crops due to hailstorms and ongoing protests in TS and AP.

It is no secret that while the TRS government is smarting due to the overdose of chilli, it is a blessing in disguise for the Opposition, which has been bulldozed by the TRS in all aspects.

Dr Laxman, who addressed the BJP party meet in Mahbubnagar, had said: “Amit Shah plans to meet 8 lakh people, 32,000 booth level committee members. Only those who work will be leaders and stay. Booth should be the home of BJP leaders. Unless we work in tandem, we cannot achieve the goal.”