Nation, Politics

Presidential poll: Sonia Gandhi to meet Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY AND ASHHAR KHAN
Published May 4, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Congress chief has swung into action ahead of President polls.
Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Taking on a “historic” responsibility, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has met several key Opposition leaders, will meet BSP chief Mayawati, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and DMK leader M.K. Stalin in a bid to arrive at a consensus over an Opposition candidate for the coming presidential poll in July when President Pranab Mukherjee completes his term. Mrs Gandhi, who met National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, has also spoken on the phone with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad. She has already met JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has also spoken over phone with former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Sources said that the Congress has decided to “act as the building block for various parties to come together” in this “battle of ideologies”, and the party thinks that “it is  a historic responsibility”.

The Opposition parties, which are taking baby steps towards a broad-based anti-Modi coalition, feel that the presidential poll is the acid test to see whether such a conglomerate can work.

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
'Meri Pyaari Bindu' leads Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Parineeti, Ayushmann, groove together on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: Muslim man donates land for construction of cow shelter

Sarvath Ali (40) has donated two bighas of land towards the construction of a cow shed in Purkazi town in the district, president of the Balaji Dham temple committee, Harshyam Das Goel said. (Photo: File)
 

US: Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

iPhone 8 might not launch this year, says report

note from Deutsche Bank analysts obtained by Business Insider suggests that the iPhone 8 may not be ready till as long as early 2018.
 

PCB sends legal notice to BCCI for not honouring MoU

The PCB claims that it has lost between USD 200 and 300 million due to India’s refusal to play the series that Pakistan was supposed to host. (Photo: AFP)
 

Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon fate to be decided on June 20

After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Maria Sharapova's first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, her world ranking rose to 262 in the world rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Micromax’s Yu is shutting stores

After Cyanogenmod shut down its operations, the phones stopped receiving software updates, letting its potential customers switch to other Chinese brands for better value. (image: Tech2)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP alleges couple who hosted Amit Shah were forced to join TMC

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)

Stay put or will blow it: Azam Khan threatens to blast guesthouse, triggers probe

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)

Will form new party if Akhilesh doesn't make Mulayam SP chief: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Mulayam Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Congress set to field candidate against Parrikar in by-election

Parrikar was sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister on March 14 this year. (Photo: PTI)

AAP in turmoil as Kumar Vishwas threatens to quit, Kejriwal reaches out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham