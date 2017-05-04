Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao signals revamp of Telangana police force

KCR will interact with officials from SI to DGP level. All IPS officers have been invited for the meeting.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a full-fledged extended meeting of police officials, from ground-level to higher-level, at Pragati Bhavan on May 19, signalling a revamp of the state police department.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of AICC general-secretary Digvijay Singh’s recent allegation that the TS police is running a fake website to encourage Muslim youth to join the terror outfit ISIS.

Mr Rao will interact with officials from SI to DGP level. All IPS officers have been invited for the meeting.

This will be the first such meeting in which Mr Rao is expected to review the working of police department and interact personally with a cross section of police officials to know the ground situation.

The CM is expected to discuss issues relating to further strengthening and revamping of the police department.

He is of the view that besides law and order, tackling of social evils, curbing anti-social activities and action to be taken against the gangs should be discussed in the conference.

The CM wants to personally interact with police officers working at the ground-level since this would help him get to know the issues of the cops and citizens.

Mr Rao has asked DGP Anurag Sharma to invite police officers working in Law and Order wing, from sub-inspector to DGP, and officers from all other departments and IPS officers.

The CM wanted the ensuing conference to deliberate on these issues and take permanent measures. He asked officers to attend the conference equipped with proper information and data on all these issues.

Points to ponder

  • What is the condition of police stations?
  •  Do police stations have proper furniture?
  •  What is the condition of the police station buildings?
  •  Whether activities like sale of gudumba, gambling are under control?
  •  How to control drugs and ganja?
  •  How to stop girl trafficking?
  •  Is there any commercial sex trade going on?
  •  How is the police responding to complaints on atrocities against SC/STs?
  • What are the measures to be taken to stop fake certificates, currency and documents?
  • What action to be taken to prevent supply of spurious seeds?
  •  What are the accident-prone spots and how to prevent them?
  •  What are the places affected most by train robberies and how to stop them?
  •  How is the police acting against chain snatchers and pickpockets?
  • Are there any specialised crimes? How to prevent white collar crimes, etc.
