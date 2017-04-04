Nation, Politics

Only Bihar-like grand alliance can check BJP, says Nitish Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Apr 4, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 3:25 am IST
The BJP’s victory in UP was mainly because of lack of a Bihar-like ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) there, says Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday pushed plans for a grand alliance of Opposition parties to stop the BJP’s surge, and urged the Congress and the Left parties to start working on it ahead of the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

“The BJP’s victory in UP was mainly because of lack of a Bihar-like ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) there ... If you add the vote percentage of the SP, the Congress and the BSP, it is 10 per cent more than the votes polled by the BJP,” he told mediapersons here.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) national president, said, “A Bihar-like grand alliance is the solution to check the BJP’s surge, and for this the Congress and the Left parties should take the initiative. A mahagathbandhan like this at the national level will be maha safal (a grand success),” he claimed.

Kumar, the architect of Bihar’s grand alliance comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, said, “Being a bigger party, it is the Congress’ responsibility to take the initiative of bringing all major non-BJP parties on one platform. I had talks with some Left leaders, and I wish they take an initiative to throw the BJP-led NDA out of power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said after his weekly Lok Samvad (public interaction) programme.

“The Congress emerged victorious in Punjab and as the single largest party in Goa and Manipur. So it is wrong to read that the results are tilted towards the BJP. They (BJP) managed to form government in Goa and Manipur by ‘jor-tor’ (cobbling numbers),” he said.

On the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party contesting the Delhi civic polls, slated to be held on April 23, separately, Kumar said it is a local body election in which every party has the right to field its candidates.

“MCD (Municipal Corporations of Delhi) elections should not be seen as lack of unity among opposition parties,” he said. About doubts expressed about EVM machines by the BSP and the RJD, Kumar said it is an old debate and the Election Commission should solve it.

