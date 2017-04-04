Nation, Politics

Narendra Modi improving India in all spheres, says SM Krishna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Apr 4, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 3:04 am IST
SM Krishna in his maiden campaign as BJP leader, also praises Yeddyurappa for his vision for the state’s development.
Former CM S.M. Krishna at an election rally of the BJP which he joined recently, in Gundlupet on Monday. Party leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and R Ashok were also present
Gundlupet: Donning a new role, former chief minister S.M. Krishna campaigned for the BJP candidates in both Nanjangud and Gundlupet assembly segments which go to polls on April 9.

This was the first election campaign of the former union minister who joined the BJP recently complaining that he was sidelined in the Congress party with which he was associated for than four decades. The BJP had organised a public meeting in Gundlupet town for the 'Rangapravesha' of Mr Krishna into the party.

Clad in a khadi jubba and pyjamas, the former governor of Maharashtra reached the town around one and a half hours behind schedule. He finally arrived at the venue around 1.40 pm amidst thunderous applause from the crowd.

In his usual style, Mr Krishna lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to improve India in all spheres.  Having worked as external affairs minister for a long time, Mr Krishna compared Mr Modi with the presidents of Russia, the USA and China and spoke at length about the BJP led NDA government’s achievements under the leadership of PM Modi. He also explained the  circumstances under which he joined the BJP.

Lauding state BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa for his vision for the state's development,  the former CM appealed to the electorate in both Nanjangud and Gundlupet to vote for the BJP.  However, he did not make a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government at the public meeting as he did in press conference.  He said the governance of CM Siddaramaiah was not upto the mark. He also praised Nanjangud BJP candidate V. Srinivasprasad for his commitment to uplifting the oppressed classes and opined that the voters of Nanjangud would back Mr Prasad who resigned from his seat out of 'self respect' which was hardly done by the the current generation politicians.  He also  requested Gundlupet voters to vote for Niranjankumar who had lost twice to H.C. Mahadevprasad.  "Please send him to Vidhana Soudha for the development of Gundlupet."

Mr Srinivasaprasad launched a blistering attack on Mr Siddaramaiah and asked  voters to teach him a lesson for ‘finishing off’ all Dalit leaders in the Congress. Terming Mr Siddaramaiah as anti-Dalit, he said the former would not have won from Varuna constituency without his support. In fact, senior Congress leaders like Mr Mallikarjun Kharge,  Dr G Parameshwar and Dr H.C. Mahadevappa came to his house seeking Dalit votes for Mr Siddaramaiah.  Now, Mr Siddaramaiah had forgotten the past and is behaving like an autocrat, he said.

4 ex-cms of BJP add to the heat of  Gundlupet bypoll    
Four former chief ministers and the incumbent CM have descended on Gundlupet taluk in view of the Assembly byelection to be held in the constituency on Sunday. Mr S.M. Krishna Mr B.S. Yeddyurappa,  Mr D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Mr Jagadish Shettar,  all from the BJP who have been CMs,  and current CM, Siddaramaiah were in the same taluk to campaign for their candidates on Monday.  While Mr Siddaramaiah campaigned and held a roadshow in one part of the taluk, the four others attended the public meetings held in the town. Local policemen had a tough time  arranging security in the entire taluk because of the presence of the high profile politicians and the several events which they attended.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

