 LIVE !  :  Nathan Lyon scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli as Australia pushed India on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 4 down, Australia on a roll
 
Nation, Politics

In Varanasi, huge crowd throng PM’s roadshow, chant ‘ghar-ghar Modi’

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Travelling in an SUV, Narendra Modi’s roadshow will cover a distance of 5 kilometres.
Huge crowd gathers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Huge crowd gathers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi by embarking on a road show from the gate of Banaras Hindu University on Saturday. Travelling in an SUV, the roadshow will cover a distance of 5 kilometres.

Huge crowd gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. People were seen on both sides of the road, standing on balconies and rooftops of buildings. Supporters also raised slogans shouting ‘Har har Modi, Ghar ghar Modi’ and showered flowers at him.

According to reports, Congress and Samajwadi party supporters also showed up and waved their party flags at Bhadaini area. They shouted slogans supporting Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi and Modi supporters responded with louder chants.

Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and his roadshow will conclude near the famous Kaal Bhairav Mandir of Varanasi. He is scheduled to address two election rallies at Jaunpur and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the BJP here charged the administration with "selectively" pulling down its posters in the name of implementing the poll code.

However, a top police official dismissed as "baseless" the allegations levelled by the party and said the administration was acting in an "impartial" and "non-partisan" manner.

BJP spokesman Shrikant Sharma said, "The entire city is dotted with posters and banners put up by the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state and its ally, the Congress.”

"However, we have observed that the district administration has been selectively pulling down those put up by our party, especially the ones featuring the Prime Minister Modi who is in the city", he charged

"The SP-Congress alliance is obviously in panic as it faces a certain rout in the assembly polls. The public response in this holy city will be there for all to see on a day when parallel programmes of Modi and Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled", he told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency this morning, is scheduled to address his first public meeting here, for the Assembly polls, in the evening.

Sharma said, "What is, however, shocking is that the administration is acting in such a partisan manner. The administrative machinery, once the model code of conduct is in place, becomes answerable to the Election Commission and no other authority.

"But the culture of serving political masters has become deeply ingrained in the state's bureaucracy. All that will change by March 11, though when results will be out and the BJP will get an absolute majority and form the next government, paving way for restoring rule of law in the state", Sharma added.

Dismissing the allegations levelled by Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Varanasi zone, N Ravinder told PTI over phone, "The allegation (of BJP posters and banners being selectively pulled down) are baseless.

"We are discharging our duties in an impartial and non-partisan way, with an attitude of no fear or favour towards any political party and strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission," he said.

Top BJP leaders and members of the Union council of ministers have been camping in the city to galvanize public support in favour of the party, which is aiming at a revival in the state where it had been in decline for more than a decade before making a dramatic comeback in the 2014 general elections when it won a stunning 71 Lok Sabha seats in UP, its best-ever performance till date.

The ancient temple town is bracing for hectic electioneering today as besides Modi’s visit, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold a joint road show criss-crossing through a major part of the city, while BSP supremo Mayawati will also be holding a rally on the outskirts.

Heavy deployment of forces is in place in the district, where voting will be held for all the seven assembly segments, five of them falling in the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency, on March 8.

Tags: narendra modi, varanasi roadshow, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Related Stories

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi ji strikes deal with Ganga maa, says Rahul in Varanasi

If Congress-SP alliance forms government in UP, it will give Rs 20 lakh to youths for starting their own business, says Rahul.
03 Mar 2017 10:52 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP fear: Will poor Uttar Pradesh poll show sting Brand Modi?

If the BJP failed to emerge as the single largest party, the image and charisma of PM Narendra Modi would take a hit.
04 Mar 2017 2:39 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available on discounted price at Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7
 

Forget DTH, watch free TV, movies from your smartphone, anywhere

No need to get stuck with your idiot box at home. You can stream your favourite shows and movies on your smartphone, wherever you are.
 

Google’s AI is now detecting cancer with Deep Learning

Google is off to a very promising start, and Google hopes by sharing their work, they will be able to accelerate progress in this space.
 

Five reasons: Why should you pay credit card bills on time, always!

When used smartly with financial discipline, credit cards can be an extremely handy and beneficial financial tool.
 

Japanese man collects piles of porn magazines, dies when it collapses on him

It is unclear whether the deceased suffered a heart attack and fell onto the pile of magazines or the magazines fell on top of him, crushing him beneath them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Too adorable! Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha already loves the camera!

Shahid and Mira shared the picture on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP is 'Bharat Jhooth Paathshaala', Modi its principal: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t stop those quitting Congress: M Mallikarjun Kharge

M Mallikarjun Kharge

Steel flyover scrapped but BS Yeddyurappa won’t let CM off the hook

BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka: Politicians can’t resist saffron draw

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listens to public grievances during the Janata Darshan at Krishna, his home office in Bengaluru on Friday.

BJP wave in UP again, will win polls with 2/3 majority: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham