Some people politicised surgical strikes, questioned it: Modi in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 4, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Earlier today, Modi took out a road show from the gate of Banaras Hindu University to Kaal Bhairav temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jaunpur: After massive roadshow in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur on Saturday.

Here are the highlights:

  • History has been created in the womb of Jaunpur. I salute the land.
  • From the land of sacrifice, even today, soldiers die fighting terrorists.
  • It was cool, but the temperatures have been since soaring in the elections in UP.
  • People sometimes forget their ethics and culture and commit such sins that are unforgivable.
  • When the Army conducted surgical strikes, it destroyed enemy camps and before sunrise came back to our mother land.
  • This was a very courageous and planned to the very minute detail.
  • Surgical strikes by India is being studied by the world over.
  • But there are some who lost in their political greed started questioning the Army, said Modi should give proof. I want to tell them, go to Jaunpur and meet the mothers of whose sacrificed their lives for the motherland. And you dare question them?
  • For 40 years our forces demanded One Rank One Pension but nothing happened. I had promised that BJP government will deliver OROP and we did.
  • Chief Minister says kaam bolta hai, so I thought I should read the UP state government's website and I read it in public. The bad condition that UP is in courtesy SP was made public. The SP was exposed.
  • The election results will be out soon. It will be a wipe-out for SP, BSP and Congress. The BJP will win.
  • UP will celebrate Holi on March 13. I promise that at the first meeting after BJP is voted to power, the work to forgo farmer loans will be taken.
  • BJP is winning the first five phases of UP elections, it's your job to give us an absolute majority.
  • Give the BJP enough votes so that five years later you can question me. You give me a majority government and I will give you accountability.
  • Do you get electricity 24/7? Tell me the truth. SP says you do.
  • They are not interested in giving electricity in Jaunpur but only in Saifai
  • In Jaunpur, after the sun sets, can your mother and sisters step out of the house? Should they not have the right to live peacefully as men do?

Modi hit the campaign trail in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Saturday by embarking on a road show from the gate of Banaras Hindu University.

Travelling in an SUV, Modi concluded his massive road show by offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

Huge crowd gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. People were seen on both sides of the road, standing on balconies and rooftops of buildings. Supporters also raised slogans shouting ‘Har har Modi, Ghar ghar Modi’ and showered flowers at him.

According to reports, Congress and Samajwadi party supporters also showed up and waved their party flags at Bhadaini area. They shouted slogans supporting Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi and Modi supporters responded with louder chants.

Modi also garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, who was also the founder of the BHU.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address another election rally in Varanasi.

Tags: narendra modi, varanasi roadshow, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Jaunpur

