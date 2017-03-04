Nation, Politics

Accept money from others, but vote for Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Published Mar 4, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had also made similar remarks in the past.
Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Bhadohi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the latest addition to the list of leaders who have asked the electorate to take money from other outfits but cast vote for their respective parties.

"I (have) heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle," he said at an election meeting in Bhadohi on Saturday.

'Bicycle' is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Last month, the Election Commission had served Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar a notice over allegations that during an poll speech in Goa, he had said "...you vote him by taking Rs 2000 from someone. It is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with Rs 500. But vote shall be for lotus...".

The EC, which took cognisance of the matter, had asked Parrikar to be more circumspect and careful while making any statutement in future when the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

The poll panel had also directed registration of an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters in Goa to accept money from other parties, but vote for his Aam Aadmi Party.

