Vaastu keeps K Chandrasekhar Rao away from Secretariat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH. V.M. KRISHNA RAO
Published Feb 4, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Ever since the construction of Pragathi Bhavan was completed, the CM made it a point not to visit his office in Secretariat.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday completed a year by not stepping into his office at the Secretariat, the highest seat of power in the state.

Ever since the construction of Pragathi Bhavan was completed, the CM made it a point not to visit his office in Secretariat and indeed converted Pragathi Bhavan into a mini Secretariat with all the ministers and officials making a beeline for him to conduct meetings and for the functioning of various departments. 

 

There has been strong criticism against the CM  for not visiting the Secretariat citing ‘vaastu’ issues at the Chief Minister’s Office in ‘C’ block of the Secretariat. 

Congress’ Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that the CM should be honoured with ‘Kumbhakarna’ award for not visiting the Secretariat for the last one year.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, pragathi bhavan, secretariat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




