Ballari churning on: Ex-Congress MLA Gaviyappa may join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G MALAGI
Published Feb 4, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Another strong contender for Hospete ticket, Dipak Kumar Singh, a cousin of Anand Singh, has hinted he could part ways with the Congress.
Hosapete MLA Anand Singh is greeted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dr G. Parameshwar after he joined the Congress in Bengaluru a few days ago
Ballari: Barely two days after former BJP MLA from Hospete, Anand Singh joined the Congress, its former MLA, HR Gaviyappa who was hoping to contest the coming assembly poll from the constituency, is expected to join the BJP as he has no chance of doing so now.

The mining baron turned politican revealed on Saturday that he had received invitations from both the BJP and JDS to join them, but he would take a final call after discussing the matter with his supporters. 

 

However, Ballari district in charge and Labour Minister, Santosh Lad maintained that Mr Gaviyappa would not quit the party. 

“It's common in politics for a leader to be disappointed at being denied his due, but he can be pacified,” he contended.

Meanwhile, another strong contender  for the Hospete constituency ticket, Dipak Kumar Singh, a cousin of Mr Anand Singh, has also hinted he could part ways with the  Congress.

On Friday, Mr Santosh Lad and Mr Dipak Singh got into an argument at the party workers’ meeting  held at a private hotel to review the preparations for the Congress rally in Hosapete which will be addressed by party president, Rahul Gandhi on February 10. The latter accused  the Minister of "facilitating" the entry of  Mr Anand Singh into the Congress and depriving deserving candidates of a shot at the elections . "We strove to build the party for  25 to 30 years. But you suddenly brought Anand Singh into the party. You are responsible for this," he told him.

Mr. Lad shot back that it was the decision of the Congress high command to induct the BJP MLA . With neither man willing to give in, it was left to District Congress Committee president, B V Shivayogi to restore order.

Mr Anand Singh, who was present at the meeting, said his silence should not be misinterpreted. "I will work for the party sincerely and later seek rewards," he added.

