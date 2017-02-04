Former Congress leader SM Krishna to join BJP, confirms BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president, BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday confirmed that former Congress leader SM Krishna will join BJP soon.

On January 29, Krishna had resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party.

84-year-old Krishna is said to have written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi apprising her of his decision.

Krishna first became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 1968 from Mandya.

Krishna, who was the state Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004 and a former Maharashtra Governor, was reportedly miffed at being sidelined in the party, with which he has more than five-decades-old association.

Krishna was also made the minister for external affairs in Dr Manmohan Singh's cabinet, and resigned from the post in 2012.

He had returned to the state in 2012 but had been maintaining a low profile in the last two years.

The development has hit the Karnataka Congress at a time when a section of partymen are unhappy over the style of functioning of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also facing an aggressive BJP which is hoping to stage a comeback to power in the 2018 Assembly polls.