Nation, Politics

ED attaches assets worth Rs 117.74 crore in Jagan Mohan Reddy PMLA case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:39 am IST
The Enforcement Directorate began investigating Mr Jaganmohan Reddy and his associates based on a FIR filed by the CBI.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 117.74 crore in connection with a money-laundering case it is investigating against YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and others. 

The ED said it has attached “movable and immovable assets worth Rs 117.74 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of companies of I Syam Prasad Reddy, Indu Projects, Embassy Property Developments and Vasantha Projects in the Indu-APHB case related to Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.” 

 

The central investigation agency’s zonal office in Hyderabad issued a provisional order (PO) for attachment of these properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


