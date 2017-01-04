Nation, Politics

Sheila Dikshit for alliance with SP in UP, says ‘Akhilesh makes a better CM’

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
The former Delhi CM said she would be happy to step aside for Akhilesh Yadav.
Sheila Dikshit thinks Akhilesh Yadav would make a better CM candidate than her. (Photo: PTI)
 Sheila Dikshit thinks Akhilesh Yadav would make a better CM candidate than her. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sheila Diskhit, who has been projected as the Congress’ Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections on Wednesday said she would ‘be happy’ to have Akhilesh Yadav as the CM candidate if the her party goes for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The former Chief Minister told NDTV that she thought Akhilesh is a “much better” Chief Ministerial candidate for the politically crucial state. She however clarified that no final call has been taken on an alliance with the SP which is currently embroiled in a bitter power tussle between two factions.

In November, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had made it clear to the Samajwadi Party that he is willing to consider an alliance in Uttar Pradesh only if Akhilesh Yadav is given full command of the party.

Akhilesh too had indicated that he was open to the idea of allying with the Congress, but his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had clearly ruled out any pre-poll alliance. This is also seen as one of the reasons for the growing estrangement between the father and son duo.

The Samajwadi Party is on a brink of a split, with Akhilesh and Mulayam divided into two camps and fighting over their party symbol the cycle. However, the two factions tried to hammer out a truce on Tuesday, with Akhilesh even holding talks with his father for over two hours, but nothing conclusive came out of it.

Tags: sheila dikshit, up polls, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh's ride on SP cycle hangs in balance as EC yet to take call

As of now, both factions have laid claim over the party's symbol 'cycle'. However, the EC is yet to take a call on the same.
04 Jan 2017 2:51 PM
Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Congress-SP alliance for UP polls if Akhilesh is CM face: Rahul Gandhi

Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday held a two-hour meeting with SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
02 Nov 2016 12:32 PM

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
 

Chinese mall puts up rooster statue resembling Trump, Twitter goes berserk

It marked the beginning of the year of the rooster (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kevin Pietersen spreads awareness about rhino-poaching with unique bat

Kevin Pietersen is trying to spread awareness about rhino-poaching through his unique bat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 crore

Image for representational purpose only
 

Box-office: Dangal just 5 short of 300 cr domestic gross, closes in on Sultan

Salman's 'Sultan' and 'Dangal' both were set to the backdrop of wrestling.
 

Demonetisation blues: Woman goes topless at RBI gate

Represenational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC goons tried to break into my parents’ house: Babul Supriyo tweets video

TMC goons trying to break open the gate of my apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my mum and dad are staying. What a shame, he tweeted. (Photo: Video grab)

Timing of TMC leader's arrest raises question: Congress

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lalu must be scared of sons after Akhilesh saga: Sushil Kumar Modi

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav with his sons and wife. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh supporter Nanda claims Mulayam's signature in letter is forged

SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Omar Abdullah asks Mehbooba to take responsibility for killing of civilians in J&K

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham