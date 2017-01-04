From a ward representative to DMK Working Prez, a steady rise for Stalin

Chennai: For M K Stalin, widely perceived to be a natural heir to DMK supremo M Karunanidhi notwithstanding his protestations, the elevation as Working President of the party caps his steady rise in the party in his nearly five-decade long political career.

In a smooth succession, Stalin was today named Working President by the party General Council with all powers of the post of President, a position his 93-year-old father M Karunanidhi continues to hold.

After steadily climbing in the party hierarchy from starting as a municipal-ward level representative to becoming the Treasurer and now the Working President, the 63-year old leaders enters a decisive phase in his political career.

His elevation comes at a time when Tamil Nadus politics is on the cusp of a change with the failing health of Karunanidhi, death of former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala becoming the party General Secretary.

Known as "Thalapathi" (commander) among his supporters, Stalin had held various posts in the party such as deputy general secretary and youth wing chief besides being a minister and later Deputy Chief Minister in his fathers cabinet and Chennai Mayor.

With affable and easily accessible traits, Stalin endeared himself to the partys rank and file more by taking up new initiatives.

Through his "Pesalam Vaanga" (Come let us talk) and "Namakku Naame" (we for ourselves) state-wide tours in the run up to the elections, Stalin freely mingled with the common man and established himself as the man at the helm of DMK.

In the past few years, Stalin could arguably be said to have steered the political discourse though AIADMK and the ruling establishment preferring silence on most issues, a striking feature when Jayalalithaa was at the helm.