Nation, Politics

From a ward representative to DMK Working Prez, a steady rise for Stalin

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
In a smooth succession, Stalin was named Working President by the DMK General Council with all powers of the post of President.
DMK leader MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
 DMK leader MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: For M K Stalin, widely perceived to be a natural heir to DMK supremo M Karunanidhi notwithstanding his protestations, the elevation as Working President of the party caps his steady rise in the party in his nearly five-decade long political career.

In a smooth succession, Stalin was today named Working President by the party General Council with all powers of the post of President, a position his 93-year-old father M Karunanidhi continues to hold.

Read: Accepting new responsibility with heavy heart, says DMK working president Stalin

After steadily climbing in the party hierarchy from starting as a municipal-ward level representative to becoming the Treasurer and now the Working President, the 63-year old leaders enters a decisive phase in his political career.

His elevation comes at a time when Tamil Nadus politics is on the cusp of a change with the failing health of Karunanidhi, death of former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala becoming the party General Secretary.

Known as "Thalapathi" (commander) among his supporters, Stalin had held various posts in the party such as deputy general secretary and youth wing chief besides being a minister and later Deputy Chief Minister in his fathers cabinet and Chennai Mayor.

With affable and easily accessible traits, Stalin endeared himself to the partys rank and file more by taking up new initiatives.

Through his "Pesalam Vaanga" (Come let us talk) and "Namakku Naame" (we for ourselves) state-wide tours in the run up to the elections, Stalin freely mingled with the common man and established himself as the man at the helm of DMK.

In the past few years, Stalin could arguably be said to have steered the political discourse though AIADMK and the ruling establishment preferring silence on most issues, a striking feature when Jayalalithaa was at the helm.

Tags: ward representative, dmk, working president, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

DMK leader MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

MK Stalin elected DMK working president in general council meeting

MK Stalin's elevation comes about even as an unwell Karunanidhi has been advised rest by doctors.
04 Jan 2017 10:01 AM
Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin (Photo: file)

Accepting new responsibility with heavy heart, says DMK working president Stalin

He said his work as working chief will be that of aiding party patriarch Karunanidhi.
04 Jan 2017 7:55 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
Aamir Khan launched the 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' to address the drought problem in Maharashtra where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches S02 of competiton for Maharashtra drought problem
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped on the sidelines of their apperance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Aditya are on a promotion spree for OK Jaanu
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sonam Kapoor received awards for their performances at the Masala Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Sonam dazzle as they are felicitated with awards
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors advise Germans to walk like penguins on ice

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KWK: Jacqueline giggles away as Sidharth flirts impeccably; will Alia get jealous?

Jacqueline and Sidharth will soon be seen in 'Reloaded'. So is this sudden closeness for a reason?
 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
 

Chinese mall puts up rooster statue resembling Trump, Twitter goes berserk

It marked the beginning of the year of the rooster (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kevin Pietersen spreads awareness about rhino-poaching with unique bat

Kevin Pietersen is trying to spread awareness about rhino-poaching through his unique bat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 crore

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Accepting new responsibility with heavy heart, says DMK working president Stalin

Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin (Photo: file)

TMC goons tried to break into my parents’ house: Babul Supriyo tweets video

TMC goons trying to break open the gate of my apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my mum and dad are staying. What a shame, he tweeted. (Photo: Video grab)

Timing of TMC leader's arrest raises question: Congress

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lalu must be scared of sons after Akhilesh saga: Sushil Kumar Modi

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav with his sons and wife. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh supporter Nanda claims Mulayam's signature in letter is forged

SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham