Vishal to contest RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: The more the merrier. The adage finds its latest and the most exciting on-ground application in the RK Nagar Assembly byelection with Kollywood star Vishal on Saturday announcing interest to contest.

The actor wears two hats already — general secretary of South Indian Film Artistes' Association and president of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council — and now insists he has a fair chance of adding a third by winning the December 21 battle in the politically surcharged north Chennai constituency.

But the proverb does not apply to Vishal's crowd of hats; rather it refers to the stretching queue of high profile gladiators in shining armour — AIADMK candidate E. Madhusudanan, opposition DMK nominee N. Marudhu Ganesh and Sasikala-faction chief TTV Dhinakaran — sharpening swords for this battle.

"I am not new to fighting elections. I had contested in the college elections. I have already won the Nadigar Sangam election and the Producers' Council poll. Now I will win at RK Nagar too. I am pretty confident", Vishal told Deccan Chronicle.

Asked how he would relate himself to the electorate as he resides at Anna Nagar, the star shot back, "You cannot dismiss him as an alien to RK Nagar. I was there during the floods of 2015, deeply involved in the relief operations. People there would surely remember that".

Did he consult other film artistes, seek guidance from seniors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, request their help for campaigning? "No, this is my own decision and I did not consult anybody".

But what made him to jump into the already burning furnace at RK Nagar? "Well, the prevailing situation has pushed me into taking this decision to contest the election there", Vishal replied.

Situation? What situation, where? Does he mean the financial crisis that the movie producers are facing due to kandhu-vaddi (usury)? Or does he have something else in mind? "I am filing nomination on Monday and I will explain all the details after that. For now, suffice to say that I will contest the byelection and I will win".

Considering the surcharged politics in the bypoll of high stakes, it would be hugely creditable for the macho movie hero even if he just about manages to keep his deposit. In any case, credit should be given to Vishal for swimming into the whirlpool of TN politics, even if through such a small bylane of a bypoll, whereas seniors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are still testing the waters.

The DMK is the most amused by the new arrival at the RK Nagar battleground. "He is most welcome. He will only increase the DMK's victory margin as everyone knows that our party is an iron fort and the traditional DMK voters would never scatter", said party spokesperson TKS Elangovan, Rajya Sabha member, adding, "Many are trying to fish in the AIADMK's troubled waters and Vishal is the latest".