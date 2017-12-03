search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

UP civic polls: EVMs tampered, alleges BSP president Mayawati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 2:23 am IST
She further challenged the BJP to remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers in elections.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Saturday, alleged the BJP had tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Uttar Pradesh civil body polls.

Talking to reporters, she said that the BJP had tampered with the EVMs even in the assembly elections earlier this year and also in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Had the elections been free and fair, the BSP would have won more mayoral seats. The BSP ranked second in the overall local bodies elections,” she said.

She further challenged the BJP to remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers in elections.

“I challenge the BJP today. If they are honest and believe in the Constitution, then they should remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers. If they are confident of the nation being with them, they should keep aside the EVMs and put up ballot papers. They will not do this because they know that they cannot manipulate results through ballot papers”, she said.

Ms Mayawati was here to pay a tribute to Buddhist monk Pragyanand, who died two days ago.

The BSP president said that it was not just the Dalits, but other communities like the OBCs and the Muslims who voted for BSP in the polls.

“We are taking with us people from all communities because BSP believes in ‘Sarvjan Hitaye, Sarvjan Sukhaye’ concept”, she said.

The BJP secured a massive victory in the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: mayawati, evms, up civic polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka didn’t call her ex-boyfriend MF, magazine apologises after quote goes viral

Priyanka Chopra with her ex-boyfriend's jacket on the show 'Dirty Laundry.'
 

72 coins removed successfully from mentally-ill tribal man's stomach

The doctor added that this was causing the man problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle picks a fan's glove, wins hearts at first royal engagement

She then rushed back to Prince Harry's side, as they continued greeting the crowds. (Photo: AP)
 

FBI arrest woman for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

The FBI was alerted to a dangerous substance at the home earlier this week, and discovered a bottle labelled "ricin" in her residence. Tests confirmed it contained the deadly substance. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Substitute teacher arrested for encouraging school students to smoke marijuana

The teacher was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Microangelo! Turkish micro-artist paints scenes from Istanbul on tiny objects

A micro-artist renowned as Turkey’s Microangelo, a pun on Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo. (Photo: Facebook/HasanKale)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

EVMs rigged in UP civic polls, say oppn; BJP calls charge an 'excuse'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh civic polls claiming 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats. (Photo: PTI/File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP, Cong of divisive politics

Owaisi said Congress didn't have any strategy to win against the BJP. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP to start candidate selection in February

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at Sri Ganapathi Sachhidananda Ashram in Mysuru on Friday, where he inaugurated a digital Hanuman idol. (Photo: DC)

B S Yeddyurappa lacks political culture, a big liar: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being honoured at a function at Navanagar in Bagalkot on Friday. (Photo: DC)

'Development,' cites Modi as BJP wins big in UP civic polls, Congress loses Amethi

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham