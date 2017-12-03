search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Gujarat polls: UPA rule was leaderless, says Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 3, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 2:36 am IST
He alleged that the Singh-led government which ruled for 10 years was the “most corrupt government”.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party. (Photo: PTI)

Surat: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday dismissed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits, saying when the original Hindutva party was available, people would reject its “clone”.

He alleged that the Singh-led government which ruled for 10 years was the “most corrupt government”. 

“It was a leaderless government. It was said that the then Prime Minister is in office, but not in power. Policy paralysis was the order of the day,” the BJP leader said.

“In 1980, Gujarat had seen that when politics of social polarisation was practised, the agenda of the state changed. But when the BJP government came to power, the state left the politics of social polarisation,”s he said.

“Gujarat paid a huge political cost in 1980s. The Congress is today attempting to bring back the same old politics. This social polarisation results in division on the basis of caste. It will be a policy diversion from development,” Jaitley said.

Tags: arun jaitley, hindutva party, 2017 gujarat polls
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka didn’t call her ex-boyfriend MF, magazine apologises after quote goes viral

Priyanka Chopra with her ex-boyfriend's jacket on the show 'Dirty Laundry.'
 

72 coins removed successfully from mentally-ill tribal man's stomach

The doctor added that this was causing the man problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle picks a fan's glove, wins hearts at first royal engagement

She then rushed back to Prince Harry's side, as they continued greeting the crowds. (Photo: AP)
 

FBI arrest woman for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

The FBI was alerted to a dangerous substance at the home earlier this week, and discovered a bottle labelled "ricin" in her residence. Tests confirmed it contained the deadly substance. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Substitute teacher arrested for encouraging school students to smoke marijuana

The teacher was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Microangelo! Turkish micro-artist paints scenes from Istanbul on tiny objects

A micro-artist renowned as Turkey’s Microangelo, a pun on Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo. (Photo: Facebook/HasanKale)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

EVMs rigged in UP civic polls, say oppn; BJP calls charge an 'excuse'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh civic polls claiming 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats. (Photo: PTI/File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP, Cong of divisive politics

Owaisi said Congress didn't have any strategy to win against the BJP. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP to start candidate selection in February

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at Sri Ganapathi Sachhidananda Ashram in Mysuru on Friday, where he inaugurated a digital Hanuman idol. (Photo: DC)

B S Yeddyurappa lacks political culture, a big liar: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being honoured at a function at Navanagar in Bagalkot on Friday. (Photo: DC)

'Development,' cites Modi as BJP wins big in UP civic polls, Congress loses Amethi

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham