Nation, Politics

TRS seeks Centre’s funds as revenue depletes due to note ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2016, 12:46 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 3:13 am IST
Revenue collection of Telangana fell by 70 per cent in November due to demonetisation.
Revenue collection fell by 70 per cent in November due to demonetisation and it would be tough to pay even salaries in January, leave alone meeting expenses for day-to-day administration. (Representational image)
 Revenue collection fell by 70 per cent in November due to demonetisation and it would be tough to pay even salaries in January, leave alone meeting expenses for day-to-day administration. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: With the Telangana state government starting to feel the real impact of demonetisation from December, finance minister Etela Rajender has scheduled a meeting in New Delhi with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. He carries with him a report on the bad financial condition of the government and will seek compensation for the revenue loss.

The report states that the government managed to pay salaries for staff on December 1 due to the revenues that accrued in October but were remitted to the treasury in November.

Revenue collection fell by 70 per cent in November due to demonetisation and it would be tough to pay even salaries in January, leave alone meeting expenses for day-to-day administration.

Mr Rajinder was in New Delhi on Friday to attend the GST Council meeting, but has sought a separate appointment with Mr Jaitley on Saturday to discuss demonetisation and the state’s financial position.

A major part of the TS government’s revenue comes from commercial taxes, stamps and registration, excise and transport departments.

Normally, the state earns revenue of nearly Rs 8,000 crore per month, including tax devolution from the Centre. Of this, 80 per cent is contributed by these four departments alone.

In the wake of demonetisation, revenue from these departments fell by 70 per cent as business transactions came to a halt due to the currency shortage, resulting in lower commercial tax collection. Liquor sales took a hit, property registrations slowed down and new vehicle registrations almost stopped with no one buying vehicles as banks stopped giving loans since they were preoccupied with currency deposits, exchanges and withdrawals.

“The real impact of demonetisation is being felt now. It will be difficult to meet salary and other expenses in January due to empty coffers in December,” he said.

Tags: etela rajender, currency demonetisation, arun jaitley

Related Stories

Liquor brands, which so far used to come with a price tag ranging between Rs 75 and Rs 85 per full bottle, would now be sold for Rs 90 to Rs 100. Similarly, other liquor brands like Blen-ders Pride, Royal Challenge, Signature etc, would be costlier by Rs 80 to Rs 120 per bottle. (Representational image)

Telangana dips into liquor cash, prices hiked

According to liquor dealers, the government revised the excise duty in such a manner that it only benefits the government.
03 Dec 2016 1:24 AM
Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender.

Note ban forces cut in Telangana's Budget spending

We lost over Rs 1,000 crore in just the first two weeks after demonetisation, says Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender.
29 Nov 2016 1:53 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Note ban: Critics should show patience for 50-day period, says Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not averse to alliance with Congress in UP Assembly polls

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav during a function in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Why have border terror increased after Nov 8, asks Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Army deployment row: Protest against forces cheap political stunt, says Govt

Army jawans check vehicles at the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu near Nabanna (State Secretariat) in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Not PM, Rahul is caught in habit of photo-ops: Harsimrat Kaur

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda with Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Expelled BJP MP Kirti Azad and at Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham