Nation Politics 03 Aug 2019 A week after Yeddy t ...
Nation, Politics

A week after Yeddy took charge, K'taka still without Cabinet; Oppn demand answers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.
After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)
 After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: It has been a week since BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the state has no Cabinet. Yediyurappa is the only minister in his Council of Ministers. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.

After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session.

 

According to News18 report, a close associate of Yediyurappa said, “He wanted to have a Cabinet immediately. It seems that the high command has applied the brakes. There are many factions and he has to accommodate them all. The issue regarding the disqualified MLAs has to be addressed first. Yediyurappa is a man of his word and he does not want to ditch them, which is why the Cabinet formation is taking time.”

A few days ago, a delegation of several Lingayat leaders had met Yediyurappa, demanding that at least four cabinet berths be allocated to a particular sub-caste. Yediyurappa told them he had to accommodate several disqualified MLAs who had sacrificed their positions for him.

Since the disqualified MLAs have challenged the decision of the Speaker in Supreme Court, Yediyurappa cannot accommodate them unless the apex court gives a stay and restores their position.

“There is no government in Karnataka. There are no ministers and governance has come to a standstill. The state is facing a severe drought and the government is only interested in power, not the welfare of the people,” the opposition said in a statement.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. (Photo: ANI)

‘It's a travesty that Central govt hasn't made efforts to reach out’: Mehbooba Mufti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka govt announces 1st instalment to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will soon deposit the first instalment of an additional sum of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the bank accounts of farmers. (Photo: File)

TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

Former minister D Umamaheswar Rao and former MLA T Sowmya were among the protestors. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi clan missing from Haryana Congress posters on social media

The posters about a

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son Nikhil to contest polls from KR Pete

The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region. (Photo: File)

One who leaves PM Modi will gets destroyed; warns Maharashtra CM

The two parties fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in the state winning 41 seats together. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham