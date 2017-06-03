Nation, Politics

From footwear to gold: GST council decides rates for most goods

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Several dealers are choosing to wait and watch rather than buy and hold on to inventories.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Footwear below Rs 500 will be taxed at 5 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax, while the rest would be in the 18 per cent bracket once the new regime is rolled out from July 1.

Gold, on the other hand, will be taxed at 3 per cent and biscuits at 18 per cent.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, on Saturday decided on tax rates for six goods including footwear, textiles, biscuits and gold.

Sources said the footwear costing below Rs 500 will be taxed at 5 per cent while that above Rs 500 will attract 18 per cent levy. Currently, footwear priced from Rs 500-1,000 attracts 6 per cent excise duty. Besides, states also levy VAT.

Sources said items like readymade garments are likely to be taxed at 12 per cent, while cotton textiles and cotton yarn will be in the 5 per cent category.

Bidis are likely to be taxed at the highest rate of 28 per cent, they said.

The GST Council has already fitted over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the tax bracket of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent last month.

The GST Council cleared the pending rules, including transition provisions and returns, with all the states agreeing to July 1 roll out of the Goods and Services Tax.

"We were discussing the rules and (they) have been completed. Transition rules have been cleared and everybody has agreed for July 1 roll out," Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told reporters here.

The GST Council had last month fitted over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the tax brackets of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the 15th meeting of the GST Council which is scheduled to decide on tax rate of 6 items including gold, textiles and footwear.

Isaac's statement of all states agreeing to the July 1 rollout assumes significance as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that her state will not roll out the new indirect tax regime in its present form.

Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra is however attending Saturday's meeting.

Banerjee had said yesterday that her government would not support the new GST system in its present form and that her government would write to Jaitley for making changes to make it suitable for all the sections of the society.

"We will not support the GST in its present form. In its present form, it doesn't suit every section, especially the unorganised sector. They (Centre) have to rectify it... We have to continue with our fight to bring down the tax rates on certain products.

"Unless the rates are reduced, they will adversely impact the state's economy and employment," she had said.

As for the transition rules approved by Council, the industry had been demanding some relaxation of the provision of deemed credit.

The draft transition law provided that once GST is implemented a company can claim credit of up to 40 per cent of their Central GST dues for excise duty paid on stock held by businesses prior to the rollout.

Several dealers are choosing to wait and watch rather than buy and hold on to inventories. They have lobbied with the government seeking an increase in the credit limit.

Tags: goods and services tax, arun jaitley, gst council, value added tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should you buy a budget smartphone with outdated specifications?

Manufacturers should make smartphones that provide an experience so good that the consumer is happily bound to make an upgrade to a better one for elevating the experience instead of saving himself/herself from appalling pocket computers.
 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN to soon come out with aerospace and defence policy: CM

Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

EC not allowing us to witness EVM challenge is deplorable: CPI

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah meets BJP, Sangh leaders in Kerala

BJP President Amit Shah at a conference of elected representatives in Kaloor, Cochin, Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | Amit Shah)

'CBI fear' driving officers away, Arvind Kejriwal may hire outsiders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

Bhanwari Devi murder case: Accused Indira Bishnoi held from MP

Bhanwari Devi. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham