Why is Centre silent on Pakistan’s barbarism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Terming the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as a “barbaric act”, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that it was “high time” that took strong steps to prevent such incidents.

Interacting with media personnel at the MIM headquarters here, Mr Owaisi said “I condemn outright the barbaric act of the Pakistani Army. Even in wars, such things should not happen. The barbaric act of the Pakistani Army clearly shows the mindset of these people who do not have even an iota of humanism left in them.”

Maintaining that the Centre has no direction or vision in handling the situation at LoC and in Jammu and Kashmir, the MP asked, “How long are they going to hide behind their so-called aggressive nationalism?”

Citing the postponement of Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll as an example, Mr Owaisi said it shows the misrule of the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.