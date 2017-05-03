Nation, Politics

Merger talks: No love lost between AIADMK leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published May 3, 2017, 6:08 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Both factions struggle to find common ground.
Chennai: The May Day meetings by the AIADMK (Amma) leaders at various places in the state brought out the glaring differences in the ruling faction over the continuance of merger talks with AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) headed by former Chief Minister.

Even while Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami struck a pessimistic note about talks, Lok Sabha deputy Speaker in Karur suggested that Panneerselvam faction should come out with modalities for the removal of AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala. He said "The issue of removing Sasikala could be sorted out if both the factions sit together for talks".

At the same time in Chennai, the Chief Minister was complaining that a few people in the rival group were placing hurdles in the negotiations. Initially, the OPS group said the talks would be unconditional, but later they reversed their stand and started coming out with conditions. Their activities show that they are not interested in holding merger talks, the Chief Minister said.

However,  Thambidurai, who expressed optimism over continuance of negotiations, said "No one is listening to Sasikala or her family and they are under the control of the Chief Minister alone".

"There is no split in the AIADMK.  We are united. There are small differences of opinion. They could be solved through negotiations. Both of us have formed committees for talks.  Both the factions should sit together for talks. The two leaves symbol has not been frozen but only suspended. If both the groups joined together, we can retrieve the 'two leaves' symbol".

On the demand for CBI inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, he said Panneerselvam was the Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death. He could have ordered a CBI probe when he was the Chief Minister.  "So, the demand for CBI probe could not be a stumbling block for negotiations.  OPS group should come out for talks with an open mind", he added.

Thambidurai also attacked the DMK accusing the rival party of trying to exploit the situation to form its own government. leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin has been repeatedly talking about I-T raids. He is asking details of raids on former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao. "But, the question should be posed to Panneerselvam, who was the Chief Minister at that time".

Stalin is also speaking about the raids on Shekar Reddy, involved in sand mining, Thambidurai said. However, the diary of Shekar Reddy contains the names of former DMK ministers. If the details came out, many DMK leaders would be in jail, he warned and said Stalin should understand this and speak.

As the talks have not began after 15 days, Panneerselvam is considering dissolving team. However, a section of Kongu lobby in AIADMK (Amma) seems to be still carrying hopes for the start of negotiations.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palanisami, v.k. sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

