Governor ESL Narasimhan completes second five-year stint

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Tuesday completed his second five-year stint at the Raj Bhavan. He will continue in the gubernatorial post till his successor takes charge.

Mr Narasimhan, who was first appointed Chhattisgarh Governor in 2007, was transferred to undivided AP in 2010. In 2012, he was appointed again for five more years and continued as AP Governor.

After bifurcation, Mr Narasimhan continued as Governor of residuary and was given additional charge of the newly-formed Telangana state on June 2, 2014.

As per a proviso of Article 156 (3), which specifies that the tenure of a Governor is for five years, he will continue in the post till his successor is appointed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, whose ministry is the nodal agency for appointments of Governors in the country, spoke to Mr Narasimhan over phone and conveyed to him that he may continue as Governor till his successor is appointed.

Mr Narasimhan took over reins of undivided AP state when K. Rosaiah was the Chief Minister and the situation tense in Telangana region, especially in Hyderabad due to separate statehood agitations.

It is being speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to utilise Mr Narasimhan’s services for a strategic assignment based in Delhi.