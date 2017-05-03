Nation, Politics

AAP in turmoil as Kumar Vishwas threatens to quit, Kejriwal reaches out

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 10:52 am IST
The party has, meanwhile, sent senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh to pacify Vishwas.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The fissure in the AAP widened on Tuesday with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas threatening to quit over the attacks on him by a "coterie" surrounding Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has, meanwhile, sent senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh to pacify Vishwas. Late in the night, Kejriwal and Sisodia visited Vishwas' residence in Ghaziabad.

Kejriwal later took Vishwas to the former's official residence at Civil Lines, where a meeting is underway.

The AAP had earlier fielded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to contain the damage who retaliated against Vishwas saying people were aware that his comments would help a "particular party".

The flurry of developments, a day after Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) over a spat with Vishwas, plunged the poll-battered party into turmoil, almost reminiscent of the 2015 bitter public spat involving then AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan.

Amid murmurs that he wants to head the party, poet-turned-politician Vishwas, earlier in the day, said he harboured no ambitions to become chief minister, deputy chief minister or AAP national convener.

Several MLAs too are in favour of a greater role for Vishwas in the AAP after the party's poor show in the Punjab Assembly and MCD polls.

They also expressed their displeasure over the "coterie" surrounding Kejriwal, as claimed by Vishwas, but pledged their loyalty towards the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

"I have conveyed this to Arvind, Manish (Sisodia) and I reiterate it today that I do not want to become chief minister, deputy chief minister or AAP's national convener.”

"I do not want to join any political party or Swaraj India (political party founded by expelled AAP leader Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan). I do not know what you want to do, but I do not want to do this," Vishwas told reporters outside his Ghaziabad residence as he turned emotional.

The AAP leader was particularly upset with Khan who had alleged on Sunday that the former was plotting a coup against Kejriwal and that he was an "RSS-BJP agent".

"Had Amanatullah Khan said anything like this against Arvind or Manish, he would have been shown the door in 10 minutes," Vishwas said, adding that he, along with Kejriwal and Sisodia had dreamt of an anti-corruption movement, which later became a political party.

He said Khan was merely a "mask" behind the "coterie" hatching conspiracies against him.

"A lot of tarnishing of image will take place. Let me tell those hatching conspiracies that I will not let this happen. I will take a decision in a day," Vishwas said.

Kejriwal had sought to quell rumours of a rift with Vishwas by referring to him as his "younger brother". Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He had refused to attribute the AAP's recent poll upsets to alleged manipulation of voting machines and had instead stressed on the need to introspect.

He had pointed out the "communication gap" between party leadership and volunteers after a string of electoral defeats in the past few months.

"I thought after six electoral defeats, I had pointed out the right reason for the debacle. The coterie was responsible (for the defeats) which was behind ticket distribution, the one who engineered the statements (given by Khan). The morale of our volunteers has taken a hit," Vishwas said, adding that several of them had left their jobs for the party.

Vishwas appeared defiant despite the party's gag order of not ventilating grievances before the media and said he will keep highlighting the mistakes of the AAP and state what was right in the interest of the country.

"If by raising voice in favour of the nation my party gets upset, even then I will keep on raising these issues," Vishwas said.

He had also differed with Kejriwal over the controversy after the surgical strike and said it could have been avoided. The BJP had accused Kejriwal of demanding proof for the strike last year.

"When the morale of our forces fighting terrorism were down and we raised questions. In that case, we need to do course correction," he said.

Reacting to this, Sisodia said Vishwas' comments were only hurting the party and affecting morale. "He does not talk in the PAC. He should speak there," Sisodia said, adding Vishwas was turning the issue into a "personal fight".

"It would be wrong to say that only Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and I made the party, which he has been repeating. He should speak in the PAC. He did not attend last night's PAC. I and Sanjay (Singh) had gone to meet him. Arvind has spoken to him for three hours at a stretch," Sisodia said.

Workers know which party, individuals and powers are getting benefited from Vishwas' television interview, Sisodia said as he urged him to come to PAC and raise these issues.

Earlier in the day, several AAP MLAs, including Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra met Vishwas, seeking to pacify him. However, it appeared to have yielded no results.

Tags: aam aadmi party, kumar vishwas, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: This ‘biryani anthem’ version of Shape of You is absolutely hilarious

The viral video has now got over three million views and 75,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook/AhmedShariff)
 

Microsoft launches secure Windows 10 S for students

Microsoft ensures that the app ecosystem in Windows 10 S is extremely safe and secure, which won’t expose children to potentially dangerous apps
 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp group admin in Karnataka arrested for sharing offensive posts on PM

In a joint order issued by Varanasi district magistrate it was made clear that any factually incorrect, rumour or misleading information on a social media group could result in a prosecution against the group administrator
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Separatists, militants will finish you: BJP to Kashmiri leaders

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF, who were killed and mutilated by Pakistan Army.

Prove charges or apologise: T'gana govt to Digvijay Singh over ISIS remark

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: File)

You won’t be able to show your face if Muslims complain to UN: Azam Khan to Modi

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: File)

UP: Yogi Adityanath refuses to meet rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's family

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

UP: Yogi Adityanath refuses to meet rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's family

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham