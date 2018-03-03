search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Wipe out Congress, BJP from Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Mr Owaisi said the government has failed to stop defaulters from fleeing after misappropriating the money.
AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with his brother and party floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi , hoists the party flag to Mark 60th formation day celebrations at Majlis headquarters Darussalam on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with his brother and party floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi , hoists the party flag to Mark 60th formation day celebrations at Majlis headquarters Darussalam on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Itte-hadul-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, urged his party cadre to get ready to wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress from the state. 

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the formation of the AIMIM at the party headquarters here on Friday, Mr Owaisi said: “In the coming da-ys, we have to increase the number of MLAs of our party and ensure that our party grows in Tel-angana. We should put in full efforts so that the BJP and the Congress are finished in TS.”

 

His statement is being viewed as an indication to the party cadre to gear up for the next Assembly election. Mr Owaisi said his party is ready to take on a tough competitor from the Congress and the BJP in Hyderabad. 

“We urge them to field a tough candidate and not a dummy party worker. The contest is open for all and we are ready for it,” he said confidently and predicted that both parties will face defeat as they had in the recent GHMC elections.  

Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi’s government, he said, is not taking any serious action against the fraudsters who are looting public money deposited in banks. “These people say India is their mother, yet they loot the country and run away,” he said.

Mr Owaisi said the government has failed to stop defaulters from fleeing after misappropriating the money. 

“Muslims are asked to go to Pakistan whenever we voice our concerns. Why does the government not send the scamsters to Pakistan?” he asked, drawing applause from party workers. 

On the ongoing metro rail project in the Old City, the AIMIM chief said he would meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that the metro rail project is started in the Old City.

AIMIM floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, who also addressed the gathering, said, “If people label us fundamentalist for raising our voices for the people, then we are indeed happy to be fundamentalists in their view.”

Tags: aimim, asaduddin owaisi, ‪bjp, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Asaduddin Owaisi writes to official for 3 bridges on Musi
BJP MP Vinay Katiyar talks on Muslims to get attention, says Asaduddin Owaisi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka CM has turned tech hub into garbage, crime city, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing ‘Lekka Kodi’ booklet against state government in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Choosing Lokpal: Kharge ‘no’ to special invitee offer

Mallikarjun Kharge has declined the government’s invitation to him to take part in the selection of a new Lokpal.

Not May but November: NDA wants Karnataka polls delay?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

RS poll: JD(S) to seek Congress backing?

CM Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy in a file photo

Bengaluru: One-time loyalist Lehar Singh Siroya, BSY not on talking terms

BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje and B. Sriramulu at the launch of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hosapete on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham