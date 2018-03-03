search on deccanchronicle.com
Slip of tongue common while giving speeches, says K Kavitha

Published Mar 3, 2018
Ms Kavitha said the CM’s comments came in the context of the Centre not doing anything concrete for agriculture in the recent Union Budget.
 TRS MP K Kavitha (Photo: video grab)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP K. Kavitha on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to blow the issue of the Chief Minister’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of proportion. She said a ‘slip of the tongue’ was common while delivering speeches and even PM Modi had slipped up at the recent Davos summit when he said that 600 crore Indians had voted for him in the 2014 elections when India's population is 130 crore.  

Ms Kavitha said the CM’s comments came in the context of the Centre not doing anything concrete for agriculture in the recent Union Budget.

 

“The CM was upset at the Centre for not sanctioning requisite funds for agriculture in the Union Budget. He was angry at BJP leaders making tall claims of having presented a farmer-friendly Budget. In this backdrop, he made certain comments on the PM and the BJP and these remarks should be viewed as slip of the tongue and not intentional. But BJP leaders are unnecessarily raising a hue and cry on this issue instead of answering the real issues raised by the CM,” she told a press conference here. 

