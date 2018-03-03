search on deccanchronicle.com
Kamal Haasan to attend MNM’s Women’s Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 3:11 am IST
Party sources said Kamal is likely to outline his policies and talk about women's rights and their security at the public meeting.
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam will hold its first public meeting after its mega launch last month in Chennai on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day during which its president Kamal Haasan will throw more light on the party's policies and the change it intends to bring in Tamil Nadu.

The public meeting at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah is being organised by the Women's Wing of the Makkal Needhi Maiam to celebrate women who have been breaking barriers in every field across the world.

 

This is the first public meeting of the Makkal Needhi Maiam after its mega launch in Madurai on February 21. During the launch, Kamal had promised an administration free of corruption, freebies and nepotism and one that focuses on providing quality education, health care and improving the economic condition of the citizens.

The party currently has two women office bearers - actor Sripriya and film producer Kameela Naseer and there could be more additions in the future. Sources said women-centric policies of MNM would be announced by Kamal at the public meeting as women leaders of the party take centre-stage at the event. They also said nearly 5,000 businesswomen from across the state would attend the March 8 meet.

The event also comes close on the heels of Kamal holding meeting with 50 women entrepreneurs from the state on Wednesday.  The party on Wednesday claimed that 2,01,597 member registrations were made online in 48 hours.

“The event is to celebrate women on Women's Day. The party wants to be different from existing political parties,” Sripriya said. After the March 8 event, Kamal will hold another mega public rally in Tiruchi on April 4.

