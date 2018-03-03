Assets of KCR family should be probed, says Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA and former minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was highly critical of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr Komatireddy told mediapersons on Friday that the Chief Minister was facing counterfeit note and fake passport cases and called his son a ‘broker’.

The Congress MLA alleged that the CM, his son and his daughter had ‘looted’ about Rs 10,000 crore and after the Congress came to power it would order a probe into the assets of KCR family.

He said projects Mission Bhagiradha, Palamuru and Kaleswaram were aw-arded to Andhra contractors and had collected 10 per cent commission from them.

The fibre cable wire-laying project was awarded to KTR’s brother-in-law for Rs 5,000 crore when it would actually cost Rs 500 crore.

The former minister said the Congress would raise the Miyapur and Jeedimetla land scams with evidence in the coming Assembly Session.

He added that it was certain that KCR and KTR would go to jail after losing power.