search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Assets of KCR family should be probed, says Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 1:10 am IST
He added that it was certain that KCR and KTR would go to jail after losing power.
Komatireddy Venkata Reddy
 Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA and former minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was highly critical of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. 

Mr Komatireddy  told mediapersons on Friday that the Chief Minister was facing counterfeit note and fake passport cases and called his son a ‘broker’.

 

The Congress MLA alleged that the CM, his son and his daughter had ‘looted’ about Rs 10,000 crore and after the Congress came to power it would order a probe into the assets of KCR family.

He said projects Mission Bhagiradha, Palamuru and Kaleswaram were aw-arded to Andhra contractors and had collected 10 per cent commission from them.

The fibre cable wire-laying project was awarded to KTR’s brother-in-law for Rs 5,000 crore when it would actually cost Rs 500 crore. 

The former minister said the Congress would raise the Miyapur and Jeedimetla land scams with evidence in the coming Assembly Session.

He added that it was certain that KCR and KTR would go to jail after losing power.

Tags: komatireddy venkata reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS, BJP leaders criticism of each other is a drama: V Hanumantha Rao
TRS stands by KTR on Congress yatra comments


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka CM has turned tech hub into garbage, crime city, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing ‘Lekka Kodi’ booklet against state government in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Choosing Lokpal: Kharge ‘no’ to special invitee offer

Mallikarjun Kharge has declined the government’s invitation to him to take part in the selection of a new Lokpal.

Not May but November: NDA wants Karnataka polls delay?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

RS poll: JD(S) to seek Congress backing?

CM Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy in a file photo

Bengaluru: One-time loyalist Lehar Singh Siroya, BSY not on talking terms

BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje and B. Sriramulu at the launch of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Hosapete on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham