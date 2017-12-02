search on deccanchronicle.com
TJAC chief Kodandaram gets backing of Congress, BJP for rally

Published Dec 2, 2017
Prof. Kodandaram met TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP state president Dr K. Laxman and invited them for the rally.
Hyderabad: TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram on Friday secured the support of Congress and BJP for the Koluvula Kotlata (Fight for jobs) rally organised by the TJAC on December 4, demanding that the government fill all vacancies in government departments.

Both parties expressed support to the rally and called upon youth to participate in large numbers and give a fitting reply to TRS government, which failed to keep up its promise of providing lakhs of jobs to youth if the state was formed.

Prof Kodandaram alleged that the TRS government was giving permission to hold entertainment shows in the city but not allowing it to hold agitations or protest programmes to question the wrong policies.

He said the TJAC had to approach the High Court to secure permission for holding the rally. Even after the High Court asked the government to allow the rally, it was trying to obstruct it by creating various problems.

Prof. Kodandaram said the government was functioning undemocratically by removing Dharna Chowk from Indira Park and trying to muffle the voice of Opposition and civil organisations.

He said though they were over 2 lakh vacancies in various departments, the government could fill only 5,000 through TSPSC and 25,000 vacancies mostly in the police departments at the constable level.

“Youth fought for Telangana statehood with a hope of getting jobs. Anyone questioning them about this is being targeted. All the notifications are being released with loopholes due to which they are not standing legal scrutiny,” Prof. Kodandaram alleged.

