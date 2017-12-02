search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly removes girls to debate rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 2, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Responding to the Congress legislator’s request, the Speaker ordered to move the girl students out of the Assembly.
adhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: In an unprecedented move, Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday asked girl students, who were watching proceedings of the House from the visitors’ gallery, to go out while the members debate the issue of growing incidents of rape and other crimes against women in the state.

Congress member Govind Singh drew the attention of the speaker Sitasharam Sharma on the presence of girl students in the visitors’ gallery in the House while initiating a debate on the latest report of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in which MP figured top among the states in the country on incidence of rapes witnessed in 2016, and suggested that the matter should not be discussed in their presence.

Responding to the Congress legislator’s request, the Speaker ordered to move the girl students out of the Assembly.

The girl students hailing from Shajapur district in MP were visiting the Assembly on Friday to watch its proceedings.

Mr Singh attributed political interference in postings of police officers as the reason for the crime. MP Assembly on Thursday had tabled a Bill seeking death penalty for rapists of children below 12.

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly, national crime record bureau, congress legislators
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




