Nation, Politics

Telangana to have separate agriculture budget from next year

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Rao also asked the officials to form farmers' associations at various levels -- from villages to the state – to organise the cultivators.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana would have a separate budget for agriculture from the next year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on agriculture in Hyderabad on Sunday, decided to substantially enhance funds for the agriculture sector and present a separate agriculture budget, a release from his office said on Sunday evening.

Rao also asked the officials to form farmers' associations at various levels -- from villages to the state – to organise the cultivators, it said.

Farmers would be provided training of modern and scientific methods of farming so as to increase the farm output, the release added.

Tags: agriculture, state budget, chandrasekhar rao, farmer loan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Now, Op Hastha to net unhappy BJP men ?

BJP state president BS Yedyurappa at a BJP workers’ meet in Chikkaballapur on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

AIADMK regime not taking action on allegations: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party to attend GST launch event

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shiv Sena hits out at BJP on Air India privatisation decision

Air India. (Photo: File)

Modi inaugurates 2 water projects for Gujarat farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham