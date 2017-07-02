Ramdas Athawale wants quota for Dalits and tribals in cricket

Mumbai: Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday blamed the Indian cricket team’s recent lack of success on inadequate representation of Dalits and tribals in cricket and demanded reservation to remedy this.

Mr Athawale, who was in Nagpur on Saturday, told reporters that there should be 25 per cent reservation for Dalits in the Indian cricket team when asked about India’s rout against Pakistan last month. “The Indian team lost badly. It was number one prior to this sudden defeat. People have had doubts as to whether the match was fixed. If players are losing their confidence, they should not be retained. Therefore, there should be reservation for Dalit and tribals in the team,” Mr Athawale said.

The minister also demanded that inquiry into the ill-fated match. Meanwhile, expressing supporting for a separate Vidarbha, he said that he would speak with the Prime Minister on the matter.