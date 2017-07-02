Nation, Politics

Ramdas Athawale wants quota for Dalits and tribals in cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 2:01 am IST
The minister also demanded that inquiry into the ill-fated match.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday blamed the Indian cricket team’s recent lack of success on inadequate representation of Dalits and tribals in cricket and demanded reservation to remedy this.

Mr Athawale, who was in Nagpur on Saturday, told reporters that there should be 25 per cent reservation for Dalits in the Indian cricket team when asked about India’s rout against Pakistan last month. “The Indian team lost badly. It was number one prior to this sudden defeat. People have had doubts as to whether the match was fixed. If players are losing their confidence, they should not be retained. Therefore, there should be reservation for Dalit and tribals in the team,” Mr Athawale said.

The minister also demanded that inquiry into the ill-fated match. Meanwhile, expressing supporting for a separate Vidarbha, he said that he would speak with the Prime Minister on the matter. 

Tags: ramdas athawale, dalits, tribals
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple announces winners of the 10th iPhone Photography Awards

With thousands of pictures carrying multiple stories from around the world, Apple chose some of the most distinguishing ones as the winners across multiple categories.
 

HTC U11 beats the iPhone 7 Plus in performance benchmarks

Although Apple’s A10 chip is very powerful, the Snapdragon 835 on the HTC U11 fares better in terms of hardcore performance, despite having the gimmicky ‘Edge Sense’ feature.
 

Madhavan pulls off a Milind Soman, breaks the internet with salt-n-pepper selfie

Madhavan.
 

Facebook’s 'Find Wi-Fi' goes live; will help users locate nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

The option ‘Find Wi-Fi’ can be found in ‘Hamburger’ icon available in Facebook app.
 

Priyanka Chopra to take her Quantico swagger to Ellen Degeneres' show

The actress is currently being watched across western television in the 2nd season of the hit American show, 'Quantico'.
 

England commentator David Lloyd trolled on Twitter over ‘coach’ dig at Virat Kohli

former England all-rounder-turned commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to troll Virat Kohli and blame it on the lack of a coach in the Indian team.(Photo:AP / Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK regime not taking action on allegations: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party to attend GST launch event

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shiv Sena hits out at BJP on Air India privatisation decision

Air India. (Photo: File)

Modi inaugurates 2 water projects for Gujarat farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | PIB)

Congress to stay away from GST special launch

“The Congress party will not participate in the special midnight meeting on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham