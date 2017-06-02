Nation, Politics

PWD scam: ACB filed three FIRs against CM Kejriwal; court informed

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by ACB on its own on May 8.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra also directed the Assistant Commissioner of ACB to assess the threat perception on the complainant Rahul Sharma once again after he informed the court that two unknown bikers recently fired gunshots at him.

The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by ACB on its own on May 8.

The court said that the FIR lodged in relation to the recent attack shows that there were serious threat to the security of the complainant and directed the ACB to file a status report on June 8 in this regard.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) seeking direction to police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

Bansal has since passed away.

Tags: anti corruption branch, pwd scam, roads anti-corruption organisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baywatch movie review: Film sinks; only Priyanka makes it to the shore

One of the posters of the film.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli walks out on Anil Kumble during India net practice?

Virat Kohli has reportedly not been too happy with Anil Kumble's iron-fisted approach to team management. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 points table and groups

Hosts England, under Eoin Morgan, alongside Virat Kohli's India and AB de Villiers-led South Africa are frontrunners to reach semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: ICC)
 

Ramachandra Guha letter slams MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar

Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post as one of the members of the BCCI COA, on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Does the 6GB RAM edition of Galaxy S8+ make any sense?

The latest move to get the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ makes sense as its lesser family member, the Galaxy C9 Pro, comes with 6GB of RAM on an SD 653 chipset.
 

Nokia 6, 5 and 3 will receive Android O update, confirms HMD Global

Android O is an upgrade version of Goolge’s operating system Android.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: D H Shankar Murthy hits back, issues notice to 7 MLCs

A file photo of Legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy and CM Siddaramaiah receiving Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka: Out of home, but Dr G Parameshwar says he has lot to do

Dr G Parameshwar with CM Siddaramaiah after submitting his resignation letter in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Karnataka: Wooing Lingayats, a tough task for S R Patil?

KPCC working president S.R. Patil felicitating Siddaramaiah (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Be ready for early polls, says BS Yeddyurappa to partymen

State BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa addresses reporters in Kalaburagi on Thursday

Karnataka: Rajeev Gowda made head of AICC’s policy planning panel

Rajeev Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham