Madhya Pradesh: Ministers asked to get lunch in Cabinet meeting

Bhopal: An official communication asking ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to carry lunch packets to the Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held here on Tuesday, has taken them by surprise.

The ministers have been alerted that it would be a marathon cabinet meeting and hence they should carry their lunch with them to eat during the proceedings itself, sources in Chief Minister’s office told this newspaper on Monday.

The ministers were taken aback by the “unprecedented” instructions. “The move is part of austerity measures being undertaken by the state government. Hence, the ministers have been instructed to arrange lunch on their own,” the sources said.

The cabinet meeting scheduled to begin at 12 pm has six agendas for discussion. “However, other important issues beyond the official agendas of the Cabinet meeting will come up for discussion,” official sources told this newspaper.

Sources added that the ministers have also been given hints that the meeting would be a long one and they should come prepared to stay throughout its lengthy duration.