AP forest minister quits as MLA after Naidu drops him from Cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 2, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
“While I believe that I am moving for good reasons, I am sorry to leave...” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Former Andhra forest minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.
 Former Andhra forest minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.

Hyderabad: Former Andhra forest minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy on Sunday resigned from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dropped him and four other ministers from his cabinet.

According to a report in The News Minute, Gopalakrishna, who represented Srikalahasti constituency, tendered his resignation to Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao on Sunday.

“While I believe that I am moving for good reasons, I am sorry to leave...” his resignation letter read.

Naidu on Sunday dropped Gopalakrishna, Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Ravela Kishore Babu, Peethala Sujatha and Kimidi Mrinalini from his cabinet in a major reshuffle of the state Council of Ministers since the government was formed on June 8, 2014.

Naidu had already told his friend Gopalakrishna that he would be dropped due to his poor health. Besides, five people were inducted in the cabinet.

Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, four MLAs of the opposition YSRC who switched loyalty to the ruling TDP-BJP coalition, and six others were inducted into the Cabinet.

The strength of the AP Cabinet has now increased to 26.

