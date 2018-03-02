Not May but November: NDA wants Karnataka polls delay?

Bengaluru: Could Karnataka become the first state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to hold state and parliamentary elections simultaneously will come to fruition, setting into motion a chain of events that could change India's electoral history forever?

High level sources have told this newspaper that Assembly elections to the state could be deferred for six months and held along with the Assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, which are scheduled for later this year. Requesting anonymity, the source told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday that the state government was in receipt of a letter from the Centre which asks the State government to consider a proposal to defer Assembly elections for six months and hold them alongside other states in November, under the Prime Minister’s call for ‘one nation; one election’ strategy that the central government claims will help save massive government resources and manpower.

The Centre has reportedly proposed to the Congress-led government that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could even continue as the caretaker government till such time.

High level officials in the State government have refused to confirm receiving such a letter. They said however, that “it (the news on deferring the elections) has been around for the last two weeks. Despite the fact that elections are due in May, there is no confirmation about the election date from the Election Commission. That alone is a pointer in that direction,” the official source said.

The source also said that the BJP may be wanting to buy time to build a stronger case for the BJP's re-election in Karnataka.

“The Congress has an upper hand in the State right now, and the fight is clearly between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” the source added.

The report follows a meeting convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the capital, of all its chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to give shape to the proposed “one nation, one election” plan.

Unlikely, say experts

The legal fraternity said the issue of postponement of assembly elections in Karnataka was highly unlikely. While former additional solicitor general, K.N. Bhat felt it was possible, senior counsel of Supreme Court, Mohan Katarki said it was almost impossible to postpone the elections under the present circumstances.